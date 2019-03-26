Why FTSE 100's Ferguson just plunged 11%

This marks a swift reversal of fortunes for a company whose US exposure was behind last year's rally.

After a miserable winter for shares in FTSE 100 stalwart Ferguson (LSE:FERG), the US plumbing and heating supplier further rattled investors today as it warned profits were no longer piping hot.

The stock, which had been trading as high as 6,556p in the autumn, tumbled another 10% to 4,634p - the lowest point for the blue-chip company since September 2017.

The decline marks a swift reversal of fortunes for a company whose exposure to a roaring US economy had fired up investors for much of 2018. Around 90% of its trading profits come from the region, with part of the remainder from the Wolseley brand in the UK.

While today's half-year results show a strong performance, with headline earnings per share up 19.7% to 241.9 US cents a share, the fears of investors that Ferguson will be caught out by a slowing US economy seem to be coming true.

The company now expects revenues growth of between 3% and 5% for the second half of this financial year, whereas it delivered an improvement of 6.5% in the first half. As a result, trading profits will be towards the bottom of the consensus range at closer to £1.58 billion.

Analysts at UBS think the new guidance means that US sales growth will slow to below 5% in the current half-year, down from a robust 9.7% in the six months to January 31.

UBS added: