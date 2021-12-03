Why I’d still buy Chinese stocks despite crackdowns

Austin Forey, fund manager of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LSE:JMG) investment trust, points out that regulatory risk has always been part and parcel of investing in China. As a result, he is continuing to back the region, despite recent government intervention in the technology and education industries. He also runs through portfolio activity, and gives his elevator pitch for investing in emerging market regions.

Highlights

00:51 – “We have not made any significant changes to the portfolio in China in the last couple of months.”

1:05 – On the recent political interventions by China’s government into the technology and education industries, Austin Forey says: “My overall take on this is that investors have been reminded recently that China has always had these risks. It has a corporate sector that is relatively new.”

1:27: “You have a regulatory system that is also trying to evolve and keep pace with the rapidly changing world, including things like technological advances, and on top of that, you have a political system which is very different to what you see here in the West.”

2:44: Tencent (SEHK:700) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) “have formidable business models and very strong start-up positions, and if anything their share prices have got rather cheaper in the last 12 months.”

3:22: Examples of shares the investment trust holds in the financials sector.

5:25: Recent portfolio activity for JP Morgan Emerging Markets investment trust.

7:28: Austin Forey’s elevator pitch for investors considering investing in the emerging markets.

8:25: The ‘skin in the game’ question.