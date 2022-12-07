Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2022: a record start for these winter winners

Both of Wild’s new portfolios had their best start to a winter ever, easily beating the benchmark index. One of them was up over 20% at one stage. Here’s how it happened.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. There are three companies that appear in both the consistent and aggressive winter portfolios this year. As I explained in the Big reveal article in October, there isn’t much difference between the two portfolios this year in terms of historic performance, caused by the pandemic and some strong years dropping out of the 10-year period. Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) is one of them. It was the month’s best performer, ending November up an amazing 30.2%, although the shares had been up as much as 41.5% after just 11 days. It’s worth remembering that prior to this rally, the asset manager had been down two-thirds in 2022. Investors had been enthusiastically withdrawing funds amid fears about the impact of higher interest rates and economic downturn on business. Now, the City is pricing in a future cyclical upturn, while short sellers have rushed to buy back shares, accelerating the rally. Electronic components company discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) also appears in both portfolios. It generated double-digit gains, adding a profit of 11.4% after reporting strong growth in half-year sales, operating margin and earnings. One broker downgraded the shares to 'hold' from 'add' but increased its price target to 900p. London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG) had already started to bounce back following an encouraging third-quarter update in October. Positive momentum continued to mid-month since when the shares have steadied. Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2022: winners revealed Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE), a provider of self-storage facilities, is the only one of this year’s constituents that has risen every winter for the past decade. It managed to produce a gain last year when every other constituent lost money. This year, Safestore is the third company that appears in both the winter portfolios, and eked out a 0.4% gain in November, having been up as much as 6% earlier in the month. There was one laggard in the consistent portfolio, and it was hardly a surprise. Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) had already issued a profits warning in September, and another followed last month. The food packaging company is still struggling to get supermarkets to help cushion the blow of rising costs at its UK seafood business. Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio 2022-2023

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. With Safestore, Liontrust and Discoverie appearing in both portfolios this year, there are just two companies left to cover. The first is sports clothing chain JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), which had a screamer in November, rallying 29.4% during the month. There’s been a clear shift back into growth stocks, and JD was a clear beneficiary. It hasn’t issued any updates recently, but there was optimism in the US around the Black Friday sales, which likely buoyed hopes this side of the pond too. Finally, half-year results maintained momentum at financial services firm Investec (LSE:INVP). Cost control improved, with the cost-to-income ratio at 60.5% versus 64% a year earlier. A 31% boost to interest income from higher interest rates also excited investors and the share price rocketed 18.2%.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.