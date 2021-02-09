Will this be the decade that Asia leaves the US in the dust?

The decade behind us was dominated by phenomenal growth in the US stock market, returning almost 300%, more than twice that of Asian markets.

But which market will be the shining star in the decade ahead? There are four key reasons why Asia could turn out to be the market to beat, argues Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre.

Four reasons to back Asia

First, crises tend to lead to secular shifts in outperformance, for example, the dotcom boom in 2000 marked the end of US growth momentum and the pendulum swung back towards value, emerging markets and European stocks. After the global financial crisis, US and growth stocks took the lead once more. “There could be a similar shift today, as North Asia leads the world out of the pandemic,” McDermott suggests.

Another big driver could be the pace of urbanisation and the continuing growth of the middle classes, which will “create large domestic and consumer-led markets”. Inter-regional trade from a new free trade agreement that covers 10 ASEAN countries should also support future growth. And, finally, a wide divergence of valuations mean there are attractively priced opportunities to be found, despite the existence of some ‘froth’ in certain trendy sectors such as electric cars, tech and biotech, adds McDermott.

Asia gains prominence

There will be further evidence that over the next 10 years, China will assume the number one position globally in economic, financial and political affairs as its sphere of influence grows, argues Tom Becket, chief investment officer at Punter Southall Wealth. “When it comes to investment opportunities, it’s slightly more nuanced,” he says. “You need to look at it as trying to benefit from the growth of Asia, and particularly the Asian consumer theme, where you’re about to see Chinese retail sales overtake those of the US, which is an extraordinary statement by comparison to where we were a decade or two ago.”

Becket suggests that investors can play this theme by investing directly in Asian equities, but also indirectly by buying those companies in the West that are successfully selling their goods and services into Asia.

“I expect the developed world, including the US, to shrink back down towards the growth trends we saw in the previous decade.” Asia, meanwhile, will continue to gain relevance for investors, he says, noting that South Korea, Taiwan and China together now make up 65% of one emerging market index, which will mean investment in the region keeps growing.