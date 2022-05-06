Your vote counts: Amazon, Next, Deliveroo, Reckitt Benckiser

Two of the country's biggest companies and pandemic favourite Deliveroo are grilled by shareholders this month. Here are the big questions investors will want answers to.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) shareholders will have their say on workers’ rights and vote on a 20-1 stock split when the e-commerce giant’s annual meeting takes place on 25 May.

Among the 15 special shareholder resolutions at the event, there’s one requesting that the board commission an independent audit and report of the working conditions and treatment that the company’s warehouse workers face.

Activist investor platform Tulipshare described the first Amazon vote on workers’ rights a “momentous step in accountability”, having needed the approval of the US Securities and Exchange Commission to bring the proposal.

Amazon, which is the second largest employer in the United States, said it is transparent on its commitment to workplace safety and has urged shareholders to vote against the resolution. It said that its global Lost Time Incident Rate improved 43% in 2020 and that it had incurred more than $15 billion (£12.2 billion) of Covid costs in order to keep employees safe.

The company’s stock split is also on the agenda, a move that will make shares more accessible for retail investors and provide staff with greater flexibility in managing their holdings.

If the resolution is approved, shareholders will get an additional 19 shares in early June for every one they own currently. The total market capitalisation of Amazon will remain the same but the trading price is set to be much reduced.

In London, the AGM season continues against a backdrop of shareholder dissent.

This week, more than a third of votes were cast against the new GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) remuneration policy. And 30% rejected Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) over an extension to its Value Creation Plan that has the potential to hand chief executive Tim Steiner £100 million over five years.

Forthcoming AGMs include the first to be held by Deliveroo (LSE:ROO) as a listed company. The food delivery company’s new remuneration policy is among the resolutions, but voting advisory group Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote against it due to the potential for “extremely high payouts” in the long-term incentive scheme.

Next

When: 9.30am, Thursday 19 May.

Where: Leicester Marriott Hotel, Smith Way, Grove Park, Leicester, LE19 1SW.

How to participate: The meeting is being held in person but there’s no livestream. Questions in advance of the Next (LSE:NXT) AGM should be sent to investors@next.co.uk no later than the end of Wednesday 18 May, with proxy voting forms required back by 9.30am, Tuesday 17 May. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Michael Roney, the former Bunzl chief executive, took on the role in August 2017.

How did the company do in the year to 29 January? Total sales rose 34.1% to £3.6 billion, while pre-tax profits of £823 million were 140% higher — up 10% on the pre-pandemic 2019/20 financial year. Earnings per share rose 138% to a record 530.8p. Dividend payments resumed with two special awards in September and January and the company plans a return to ordinary dividends in the current financial year. This will see the payment of a 127p a share dividend on 1 August, subject to approval at the AGM.

How have shares performed? Down 2% to 7,574p (6,042p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? A 5% pay rise awarded to Lord Wolfson in February was in line with the wider workforce and took his base salary to £865,000. He secured the maximum bonus opportunity of £1.24 million for the 2021/22 financial year, which is partly payable in shares deferred for two years. There was no bonus payment in 2020/21. Two long-term incentive awards vested at up 83% of the total opportunity after Next’s total shareholder return ranked fifth out of 21 companies in the three-year period. The scheme generated £2.07 million and took Lord Wolfson’s total remuneration to £4.38 million.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of the annual remuneration report.

How did last year’s AGM go? The remuneration report was approved with 93.9% of votes in favour.

Is there a climate-related vote? No. The annual report includes disclosures on Next’s climate-related risks, what the company is doing to reduce its environmental impact as well as details of its key metrics and targets.

How is the company doing on diversity? Half of executive directors and 40% of the board are female. The company meets the Parker review recommendation to have at least one board member from an ethnic minority background.