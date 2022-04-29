Your vote counts: BP, Aviva, Rolls-Royce and Lloyds

With AGM season at full throttle, shareholders can choose how they attend and vote at these four major ‘hybrid' investor meetings.

In-person AGMs for BP (LSE:BP.), Aviva (LSE:AV.), Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) are taking place for the first time in three years, as the season for shareholder meetings hits top gear.

The difference with the AGMs held before Covid-19 is that these popular blue-chip company events will be live-streamed in order to maximise shareholder engagement.

There should be plenty to consider at all four meetings, including at BP where there’s an advisory vote on the energy giant’s climate change report.

Charlie Nunn attends his first AGM as boss of Lloyds Banking Group, while Rolls-Royce shareholders will have the engine giant’s recovery milestones in their sights. At Aviva, the second of two meetings on 9 May will approve the insurer’s £3.75 billion return of capital.

Lloyds Banking Group

When: 11am, Thursday 12 May.

Where: Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, EH3 8EE. The company’s articles of association require it to hold its AGM in Scotland.

How to participate: the AGM will be available to watch remotely via a live webcast, but there will be no repeat of last year’s virtual shareholder engagement event. For shareholders unable to attend, questions can be submitted to ShareholderQuestions@lloydsbanking.com. Proxy voting instructions must be received by Equiniti no later than 11am on Tuesday 10 May. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Robin Budenberg, the former chief executive and chairman of UK Financial Investments, has been in the role since January 2021.

How did the company do in 2021? Statutory pre-tax profits of £6.9 billion benefited from a 9% rise in net income to £15.8 billion and £1.2 billion write-back of previous impairments. Tangible net asset value per share of 57.5p rose 5.2p on a year earlier. The company intends to pay a final dividend of 1.33p a share on 19 May, bringing the total for the year to 2p a share.

How have shares performed? Up 31% to 47.8p (46.31p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Group chief executive Charlie Nunn, who took on the role in August, was recruited on a salary some 13% below that of his predecessor Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio. The figure has been increased for this year by 1% to £1.14 million and he also gets an unchanged fixed share award of £1.05 million, which will be released in equal tranches over three years. Nunn’s total remuneration for 2021 came to £5.5 million, mainly due to £4.2 million of cash and shares that replaced unvested awards and a missed bonus opportunity from previous employer HSBC. The Lloyds short-term bonus scheme paid 57.8% of the maximum opportunity, meaning that Nunn got £348,648 in cash and shares from his five months at the helm.

How much did his predecessor get? Sir Antonio stepped down as chief executive last April, having been in the role for a decade. His total Lloyds shareholding at the end of 2021 was worth £15.4 million, with two-thirds of these shares owned outright and the rest yet to vest. His total remuneration for last year came to £2.5 million, including £1.2 million from a long-term incentive plan and £345,000 from the company’s short-term bonus scheme.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of the remuneration report. It is concerned that Nunn’s recruitment awards will not be subject to performance conditions, but recognises that they are subject to vesting schedules and retention periods that match those forfeited. It says the board should undertake a review of its succession planning to ensure that such awards are not necessary in the future.

How did last year’s AGM go? The annual remuneration report was approved with 94.35% of votes in favour.

Is there a climate-related vote? The company said the decision not to hold a vote reflects its own progress in incorporating climate change into its strategy and business operations, as well as the evolving best practice for climate votes. Lloyds has said it will review its position on future votes on a year-by-year basis. The company’s annual report contains disclosure on its efforts to be net zero on emissions it finances by 2050 or sooner.

How is the company doing on diversity? Women held four of ten boardroom posts at the end of 2021. The company is committed to maintaining at least three female board members and over time will aim to reach 50% representation. The percentage of board members from an ethnic minority background is 20%.

BP

When: 1pm, Thursday 12 May.

Where: ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL.

How to participate: shareholders are able to join the AGM via BP’s electronic meeting platform, which offers the opportunity to vote during the event. Those voting in advance should do so no later than 1pm, Tuesday 10 May. More AGM details can be found here.

Who’s in the chair? Helge Lund was appointed in January 2019, having served as chief executive of BG Group from 2015 until its merger with Shell in 2016.

How did the company do in 2021? Underlying replacement cost profit was $7.6 billion (£6 billion), driven by higher oil and gas prices and refining margins and stronger trading results. Net debt reduced for the seventh quarter in a row to $30.6 billion (£24 billion) at the end of 2021. BP announced a dividend of 5.46 cents a share for the fourth quarter of the year, which was paid in March and brought the total for 2021 to 21.63 cents a share.

How have shares performed? Up 30% to 330.5p (388.05p on Thursday).

How much is the boss paid? Chief executive Bernard Looney’s basic salary is due to increase by 4.25% to £1.39 million from the date of the AGM, a rise in line with most of the UK workforce. His total remuneration for 2021 came to £4.46 million, including cash and shares worth £2.42 million based on 80.5% of the maximum annual bonus opportunity. He also got shares worth £493,365 from the 2019 long-term incentive scheme, which vested at 30% of the maximum.

What’s the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis recommends shareholders vote in favour of the annual remuneration report. In relation to this year’s 6.6% salary rise for chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss to £800,000, it accepts that this is justified given that Auchincloss was initially appointed at a level significantly below that of his predecessor.

How did last year’s AGM go? The remuneration report got 95.20% of votes in favour. A Follow This special resolution on climate change targets was rejected by 79% to 21%.

Is there a climate-related vote? An advisory vote will ask shareholders to approve BP’s Net Zero – from ambition to action report. The move follows February’s update to some of the company’s net zero aims of two years earlier. Changes included the acceleration of its 2030 reduction target for scope 1 and 2 emissions from its own operations to 50% from 30-35%, as well as a tougher approach to cutting the carbon intensity of the energy products it sells. A further shareholder vote is likely to take place in 2025, when BP’s current targets end.

And what about the Follow This vote? A special resolution tabled through the green lobby group calls on BP to set and publish targets that are consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. BP says the resolution is little changed from the one rejected last year, adding that it already has a net zero ambition as well as aims that are collectively consistent with the Paris agreement.

How is the company doing on diversity? The overall proportion of women employed across BP remained at 39% in 2021, with 40% boardroom representation at the end of the year. The company met the recommendations of the Parker review to have at least one member of its board from an ethnic minority background.