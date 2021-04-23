Your vote counts: revolts at BAT, LSE and Glencore

Shareholders have laid down a marker on boardroom pay by staging big protest votes against Foxtons (LSE:FOXT) and Domino's Pizza (LSE:DOM) at the start of the AGM season.

Almost 40% of votes went against the Foxtons remuneration report on Thursday. That’s amid criticism of the estate agency group's decision to pay bonuses to CEO Nic Budden and two other directors in a year when it utilised government support to pay wages for furloughed staff.

On the same day, 35% of votes were against the Domino's Pizza report as shareholders kicked back at the pay of new CEO Dominic Paul being 41% more than his predecessor.

The scale of their AGM votes means both companies will have to consult with shareholders on the reasons for the protests and report back to the City later in the year.

Further dissent is possible at AGMs next week after voting advisory groups highlighted issues around pay at London Stock Exchange (LSE:LSEG), Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS).

Other meetings for shareholders to keep an eye out for in the coming week include those of FTSE 100-listed Persimmon (LSE:PSN) on Wednesday, Schroders (LSE:SDR) on Thursday and Admiral (LSE:ADM) and Pearson (LSE:PSON) on Friday. FTSE 250-listed ITV (LSE:ITV) also holds its AGM on Thursday.

British American Tobacco (Wednesday 28 April)

The tobacco giant was on the receiving end of a shareholder revolt at last year's AGM after 38% of votes were cast against the company's annual remuneration report.

A 9.5% pay rise for chief executive Jack Bowles was the likely cause of the protest vote, even though BAT noted at the time that his pay package was still 15% lower than his predecessor.

This year's AGM is likely to be just as challenging after voting advisory groups Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended another vote against the report.

While Bowles' salary went up another 3% in line with the rest of the workforce, chief financial officer Tadeu Marroco got an additional 4% on top of this to reflect the expansion of his role.

Glass Lewis is also unhappy that the company did not make a more comprehensive appraisal of shareholder concerns following the significant protest vote last year.

On Wednesday, the company answered pre-submitted questions from shareholders in a video presentation hosted by chairman Richard Burrows.

In response to questions on executive pay, he said the company regularly consulted with shareholders when deciding on salary increases and remuneration policies.

He said: “When management have delivered on their commitments, it is right that this is reflected appropriately in the performance assessment of the group’s incentive plans versus established metrics.”

The total pay package for Bowles amounted to more than £5 million in a year when adjusted profits grew 4.8% and the dividend per share rose 2.5% to 215.6p. The base salary of £1.3 million was accompanied by short-term incentives of £2.2 million and longer-term awards worth £786,000.

London Stock Exchange (Wednesday 28 April)