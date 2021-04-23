Your vote counts: revolts at BAT, LSE and Glencore

Some of the country’s biggest companies will get a rough ride from shareholders. We explain why.

A 25% pay rise for chief executive David Schwimmer (pictured above) has attracted criticism after the new arrangement took his base salary to £1 million. LSE said the increase reflected the company being “significantly larger, more international and complex” following January's acquisition of Refinitiv. The deal made LSE the largest publicly-listed financial markets infrastructure company by revenue globally. But voting advisory body Institutional Shareholder Services said the appropriateness and timing of February's salary increase is not considered “sufficiently merited“. It highlighted that the Refinitiv acquisition is not yet fully integrated, while LSE revealed recently that doing so was proving to be more costly than originally anticipated. Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: LSE blamed for bad month

Nick Train calls for patience as four share favourites slump ISS is recommending shareholders vote against the company's remuneration report. While LSE admits that the increase is large in absolute terms, it said Schwimmer's salary was favourable for a company that is now among the 15 largest in the FTSE, having grown its share price by 16% in 2020 and dividend by 7% to 75p a share. It noted that Schwimmer's minimum shareholding requirement had increased from 300% to 400% of base salary. LSE's remuneration report has the support of Glass Lewis, which said it did not believe the increase in salary warranted shareholder action at this time. Schwimmer's total remuneration for 2020 was £6.88 million and included an annual bonus of £1.37 million, half of which was paid in shares and deferred for three years. Most of the rest came from the vesting of longer-term share awards. NatWest (Wednesday 28 April) The re-appointment of EY as auditor at NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) is targeted by the investment advisory service PIRC as part of its wider campaign urging shareholders to vote against a number of audit firms in the current AGM season. PIRC's stance reflects its belief that EY, PwC, KPMG and Grant Thornton have not gone far enough with their undertakings in relation to the detection of corporate fraud. It highlights an “expectations gap” between existing accounting standards for auditors to meet and the levels that the courts and the public expect. The advisory body has reviewed responses to the issue from the largest accounting businesses, resulting in the decision not to support the re-election of the four firms. PIRC has recommended shareholders vote in favour of the company's remuneration report, which showed chief executive Alison Rose received total fixed pay of £1.9 million. This included a base salary of £1.1 million and a further fixed share allowance worth £674,000 after Rose agreed that 25% should be donated to Covid charities. There was no annual bonus, but a long-term incentive award from 2018 took the total remuneration to £2.6 million. Rose was praised in the annual report for her “highly impressive” first year as CEO. The company did pay bonuses to the wider workforce, but the total figure of £206 million was down 33% on a year earlier and the lowest since the financial crisis resulted in state ownership. The payments were focused on revenue-generating business units and the staff who made working from home possible during the pandemic. Immediate cash bonuses were limited to £2,000. The company's pay policy was renewed at last year's AGM, including the provision for nearly 70% of expected remuneration for executive directors to be delivered in shares. The AGM will be the first for the company since its name change from Royal Bank of Scotland last summer. Glencore (Thursday 29 April) The pay of Gary Nagle, who becomes CEO in July after 20 years with the commodities business, has proved contentious due to his base salary of $1.8 million and opportunity to land as much as $10.4 million in a year. The total remuneration package includes an annual bonus of up to two and a half times his salary and long-term incentives worth up to 225% per year. Finding an appropriate level for Nagle's pay has been complicated by current boss Ivan Glasenberg receiving an unchanged salary of $1.5 million since the company joined the stock market in 2011. He's also waived the right to bonuses, given that his ownership of 9% of Glencore has yielded hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends. At last, FTSE 100 passes 7,000 again

Your vote counts: this is a big step forward for shareholder democracy The company only renewed its triennial remuneration policy at last year's AGM but is having to do so again to reflect the newly-devised pay structure. Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote against the policy, arguing that the package on offer for Nagle is excessive for a newly appointed CEO with no previous experience of running a publicly listed company. Glencore notes that approximately 60% of the total reward opportunity is delivered in shares and 40% is subject to a holding requirement until two years post-employment, making Nagle's pay directly aligned with the long-term interests of shareholders. Fellow voting advisory group ISS agrees that the new CEO is being incentivised to deliver long-term value, but warned over the potential for the overall package to “deliver high pay outcomes even in periods of poor performance”. It recommends a vote against the pay policy. Glencore will also hold an advisory vote at its AGM seeking approval from shareholders for its climate action transition plan. It has committed to reduce its total emissions footprint by 40% by 2035 on 2019 levels and to achieve a net zero footprint by 2050, putting the company on a trajectory aligned with the Paris Agreement.