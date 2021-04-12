Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: LSE blamed for bad month

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Euphoria around London Stock Exchange’s $27 billion purchase of data giant Refinitiv was short-lived. Only a month after writing of its shares hitting a record share, the stock suffered one of the mightiest hangovers of any blue-chip since the pandemic sell-off a year ago. A near-28% slide took almost the whole month to complete, but it means a 16% profit for this winter’s portfolio became a 16% loss. And it was a double blow because LSE is a constituent in both the consistent and aggressive portfolios.

The decline began as a reaction to LSE’s annual results early March. Higher costs meant adjusted profits missed forecasts. Refinitiv also dilutes the growth profile, and the shares are certainly not cheap. Guidance for revenue growth of under 5% in 2021 is also disappointing, and analysts believe it could be worse given forecasts are made on a constant currency basis. A strong pound and high level of Refinitiv’s revenue in dollars is a worry.

However, non-executive directors bought over £200,000 of LSE stock in the aftermath and, while City price targets now sit in the mid-£70’s, the shares rose by 8% in the first week of April. Fingers crossed the recovery continues through April!

Safestore (LSE:SAFE), another of the winter’s laggards, was down a fraction over the month. Again, it is a constituent of both portfolios, so it’s 1% decline for this year’s strategy has proved a drag on both the consistent and higher risk portfolios.

Halma (LSE:HLMA), the technology conglomerate, had one of its best months this winter with a 4.7% advance, which leaves it in positive territory for the winter. A share recovery, already underway, was justified by news of strong progress in the second half of its financial year. Full-year adjusted profit before tax is expected to match the year before versus prior guidance of around 5% below the 2020 number.

Croda (LSE:CRDA) has been another disappointment this strategy, but it had a good March, and spiked early in the month on news it is supplying novel excipients used in the manufacture of the Covid-19 vaccine. Gains faded quickly, but April has started strongly and the shares are near a record high.

Insurer Admiral (LSE:ADM)’s annual results triggered a sell-off, despite its attractive dividend. But the shares were still in positive territory for the month and are up nearly 13% since the end of October.