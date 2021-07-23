Your vote counts: would you approve this CEO’s 23% pay rise?

One FTSE 100 star stock received a bloody nose last week over a new pay policy for its boss. Will the same happen with this £5bn company? We have news on Vodafone too.

The perks of FTSE 100 status will be highlighted for a second week running when B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME) seeks approval for a 23% pay rise for its boss.

The retailer's attempt to bring the remuneration of Simon Arora into line with other blue-chip companies comes after conglomerate Halma (LSE:HLMA) received a bloody nose from shareholders over its first big increase in pay and bonus awards since becoming a top-flight stock.

Halma's binding shareholder vote on its three-year remuneration policy yesterday saw 39.8% oppose a plan for a performance-related increase in the CEO's pay to £900,000 a year from 2022, alongside enhanced bonus and incentive opportunities.

The separate remuneration report containing an initial salary rise for chief executive Andrew Williams to £776,500 in the current financial year was approved with 93% support.

As well as the B&M vote, next week could see a potential flashpoint at the AGM of outsourcing firm MITIE Group (LSE:MTO) after it introduced a one-off incentive scheme to ensure chief executive Phil Bentley delivers the benefits of the company's Interserve facilities management acquisition.

B&M European Value Retail (Thursday, 29 July)

Chief executive Simon Arora is set for a 23% pay rise as part of a remuneration overhaul to reflect the retailer's blue-chip status and “step change” in size, scale and complexity.

Arora's salary has been largely unchanged since the company's IPO in 2014, despite a total shareholder return of 167% compared to the FTSE All Share at 34% over the same period.

B&M wants to bring the CEO's rewards into line with other FTSE retailers and companies of a similar stock market size, meaning his basic salary will increase to £810,000. The maximum annual bonus opportunity will also be 200% of salary, up from 150%, but a similar hike to 250% for the long-term incentive plan was pulled after consultation with major shareholders.

Advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) remains uncomfortable with the scale of the new package, noting that the company only secured promotion to the FTSE 100 index in September 2020 and has yet to establish itself as a blue-chip stock.

ISS said: “A phased approach would have been preferred over a one-off increase.”

It has recommended shareholders do not support the company in a binding vote on the three-year remuneration policy and also oppose the advisory vote on the annual remuneration report. Counterparts at Glass Lewis have stated their support for both proposals as their experts believe the new salary is reasonable relative to the company's peers.

Arora's total remuneration for 2020/21 jumped to £3.6 million as a result of his decision in 2018 to participate in the company's three-year incentive plan for the first time. His annual bonus came to £972,770 as Arora met almost all his performance targets for the year.

Like-for-like sales in the UK grew 23.8% in a period when the company's stores were able to continue trading throughout Covid-19 lockdowns. B&M has repaid government support worth £3.7 million and also waived business rates relief worth £80 million.

B&M's remuneration committee chair Tiffany Hall praised the response of Arora to the pandemic, including by ensuring stores met elevated demand for essential goods.

On the new remuneration policy, she said: “The CEO has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the business to date and it is important he remains motivated in the future to continue driving superior performance for the business by a fair remuneration package.”

Arora is a major shareholder of B&M, with the 11% stake jointly held with brothers Bobby and Robin now worth £615 million after they bought the chain through SSA Investments in 2004.

Mitie (Tuesday, 27 July)