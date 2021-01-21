Investment fund types

Fund categories





Index tracker funds



Funds which simply follow a market index, such as the FTSE 100. A simple way to gain exposure to major markets. Learn more





Global funds



A simple, convenient way to invest in a wide range of international stocks and shares. Learn more





Equity funds



These funds are invested in a wide range of 'equities', otherwise known as shares. Learn more





ETFs



A low-cost type of fund that is traded throughout the day on stock markets, and usually tracks an index. Learn more





Investment Trusts



A type of investment fund that operates as an individual company, listed on stock exchanges. Learn more





Unit Trusts & OEICs



Learn about the differences between these types of investment fund. Learn more





Accumulation vs income funds



Learn about using funds for accumulation (growth) or income, and why you might choose each option. Learn more



