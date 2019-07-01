Home >

ii accounts mobile app

Join us today
Award-winning low-cost investing. 

open an account transfer to ii

Our trading and investment accounts

Whether you're looking for an everyday trading account, making the most of your ISA allowance or planning for your retirement, there’s an account for you.

Trading Account

Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want. 

apply now   

ISA

Our tax-efficient, low-cost stocks and shares ISA with no separate fee.

apply now   

SIPP

Plan your retirement with our low-cost SIPP. Admin fee of just £10 per month.

apply now   

Trustpilot Reviews 4,862  •  Great Smiley face

The best choice for value 

We remain one of the best value providers with our new prices, but you don't need to take our word for it.

Research by The Lang Cat into the long-term benefits of interactive investor's Fair Flat Fees shows you could save more than £30,000 in charges when compared to our largest competitor. That means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or create an extra legacy for your family. Find out more about the research.

Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market. 

Costs per trade:

Fund trades £7.99 UK Trades £7.99

Choose this plan

We have a range of service plans to suit your style. For market-leading commission rates on trusts, try Funds Fan, or Super Investor for our premium plan.

An award-winning and great value service

"Our analysis supports ii's marketing claims on price and knock out AJ Bell, Fidelity and Hargreaves on larger case sizes."

Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)

Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.