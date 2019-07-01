ii accounts mobile app
Our trading and investment accounts
Whether you're looking for an everyday trading account, making the most of your ISA allowance or planning for your retirement, there’s an account for you.
Trading Account
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
ISA
Our tax-efficient, low-cost stocks and shares ISA with no separate fee.
SIPP
Plan your retirement with our low-cost SIPP. Admin fee of just £10 per month.
The best choice for value
We remain one of the best value providers with our new prices, but you don't need to take our word for it.
Research by The Lang Cat into the long-term benefits of interactive investor's Fair Flat Fees shows you could save more than £30,000 in charges when compared to our largest competitor. That means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or create an extra legacy for your family. Find out more about the research.
Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market.
Costs per trade:
Fund trades £7.99 UK Trades £7.99
We have a range of service plans to suit your style. For market-leading commission rates on trusts, try Funds Fan, or Super Investor for our premium plan.
An award-winning and great value service
"Our analysis supports ii's marketing claims on price and knock out AJ Bell, Fidelity and Hargreaves on larger case sizes."
Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)