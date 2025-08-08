Bhupinder's SIPP success story

Bhupinder had a couple of pensions with Standard Life and Nest. He wanted to combine them in to one easy-to-use platform and, as he already had an ISA with us, it made sense to bring them all together with ii.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“I took out a stakeholder pension with Standard Life and had an auto-enrolment pension with Nest. I thought ‘well let me put these two pensions all in one platform’.
“That was with ii, where I already had an ISA. It’s great to have just one website to log in to, or one app to look at.”
