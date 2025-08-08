Bobby's SIPP success story

Bobby had an Aviva workplace pension, but wanted something that gave him the control and investment options he was looking for. After a simple transfer, he now has what he needs with a flat fee that he can anticipate every month.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“The transfer process was simple. I filled out a form, entered my details, and it was all handled for me.
“I would recommend ii because it’s a much better option. You can transfer funds in really easily, can see what’s happening with your money in real time, and have the upside of all the choice.
See if you could save when you switch to ii’s four-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP).
Broaden your horizons to the US and beyond. Get direct access to 17 global markets and hold 9 different currencies in your SIPP.
Take your investments wherever you go. Enjoy the speed, security, and simplicity of ii in the palm of your hand.