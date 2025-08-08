Enzo's SIPP success story

Enzo felt a bit frustrated with the rigidity of investment options offered by his previous pension providers - Aviva and Scottish Widows. After doing some research, he felt that ii was recognised as one of the best SIPP providers and made the switch.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“It was clear initially that ii is recognised as one of the best SIPP providers.
“That was a combination of what I had read around their fee structure, the ability to access a variety of investment products – not just funds, but stocks and shares – and also the customer service rating.”
See if you could save when you switch to ii’s four-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP).
This is just one of thousands of stories from people who have switched and saved with ii. See if transferring is right for you.
We have one of the widest investment ranges on the market. From expert picks to the most popular shares, see what’s on offer.