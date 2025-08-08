Jerome's SIPP success story

SIPP success story - Jerome

Jerome had lots of pensions in different places. He wanted his pension on one platform to make retirement planning simpler. He looked at his fees with his previous provider, Hargreaves Lansdown, and felt they weren’t as competitive as ii for him.

Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time.​ The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.

“I had lots of different pensions in different places. The transfer process was really easy. You trigger the process and it all happens in the background. So it’s very smooth.

I can choose all of the funds and stocks and shares to support my SIPP.”

