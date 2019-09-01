Spread trading & CFD

What is spread trading and CFD trading?

Contract(s) For Differences (CFDs) and financial spread trading lets you speculate on whether an investment's price will rise or fall. You can trade global shares, currencies, indices and commodities. When spread trading, the amount you bet for each point of price movement is your stake. When trading with CFDs, you buy or sell a number of units or a monetary amount of CFDs in an investment, similar to trading equities, except you do not own the underlying asset.

Spread trading and CFD trading are exempt from UK stamp duty. Spread betting is also exempt from UK Capital Gains Tax. However, tax laws are subject to change and depend on individual circumstances. Please seek independent advice if necessary.