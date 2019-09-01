Spread Trading & CFD
What is spread trading and CFD trading?
Contract(s) For Differences (CFDs) and financial spread trading lets you speculate on whether an investment's price will rise or fall. You can trade global shares, currencies, indices and commodities. When spread trading, the amount you bet for each point of price movement is your stake. When trading with CFDs, you buy or sell a number of units or a monetary amount of CFDs in an investment, similar to trading equities, except you do not own the underlying asset.
Spread trading and CFD trading are exempt from UK stamp duty. Spread betting is also exempt from UK Capital Gains Tax. However, tax laws are subject to change and depend on individual circumstances. Please seek independent advice if necessary.
Why do we have multiple derivatives partners?
ii offers a range of options if you wish to include CFDs, Financial Spread trading and other margin trading products as part of your investment strategy. This allows you the opportunity to assess each service to select the one which will most effectively meet your individual needs.
Interactive Markets (provided by GAIN Capital)
Interactive Markets enables you to trade Contract(s) For Difference (CFD), Spread Trading and Forex on one platform or across a range of trading platforms. Trade thousands of financial markets including equities, indices, commodities, FX, rates and bonds. Advanced platforms, professional analysis tools, expert analyst insights and consistently tight spreads.
Interactive Markets is a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited.
ii Financial Spread Trading (provided by LCG)
The ii Spread Trading platform is designed with the active trader in mind. You can access information to help you make your own decisions, and trade long or short, all from one platform. There are a wide range of support tools like charting and back testing to help you formulate and test your spread trading strategy. And you can set up alerts for markets that you're following to signal when it's the right time to enter or exit.
ii Financial Spread Trading is a trading name of London Capital Group Ltd (LCG). For the purpose of Financial Spread Trading, Interactive Investor Services Limited is introducing you to London Capital Group (LCG) and all dealing, administration and settlement is carried out by them.
LCG is a leading provider of online Financial Spread Trading.
Derivatives Trading (provided by Saxo)
Derivatives Trading puts you in control of your Contracts for Difference, Forex and Futures trading. You can trade from one portfolio, customising the account and platform to your specifications, creating your perfect trading environment.
The account also gives you access to a suite of trading platforms: the web-based ii Derivatives Web Trader and the downloadable ii Derivatives Professional with Direct Market Access.
Margin Products carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Losses can quickly and substantially exceed your initial investment. You may need to make further margin payments. Margin Products are not suitable for all investors. You should fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Derivatives Trading service is provided by Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd. For the purposes of derivatives trading, Interactive Investor Services Limited is introducing you to Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd. Any contract is between you and Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd and all dealing, administration and settlement is carried out by them.
Saxo Capital Markets UK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S, the parent company of Saxo Bank Group, an international financial services group specialising in trading and investment across global financial markets.