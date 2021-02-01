What is a general investment account (GIA)?

A general investment account lets you invest in the stock market. It is ideal for investors looking for flexibility and no limits on the amount you can invest.

Our trading account (another name for general investment account) gives you the widest choice of investments on the market. You can buy shares, funds, trusts, ETFs and more.

But remember that all investment carries risk – you shouldn’t invest money you can’t afford to lose.