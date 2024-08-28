Why we recommend it The team is led by Mike Fox who has been part of the sustainable team since its formation in 2003. George Crowdy and Sebastian Beguelin joined the team in 2020 before becoming co-managers in April 2021, working alongside Fox on the equity side. Shalin Shah, who has been with the fixed income (bonds) team since 2008, took over from Richard Nelson on the fixed income side in October 2020 when he stepped away from the sustainable range. Fox looks to invest in companies that deliver a net benefit to society in terms of the products and services they provide, or which show leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management. Although the manager can invest across the market, since 2009 he has had a consistent large-cap bias. Equities typically range from 0% to 35%, and in recent years there has been a concerted move to becoming more global in nature. For bonds, Shah looks for similar ESG characteristics and makes use of the team’s in-depth credit research, and expertise in secured bonds. The bonds part of the portfolio is mainly populated with sterling denominated, higher-rated corporate bonds.There is no allocation to government bonds. Given its sustainability remit, the strategy has had a consistent bias towards bond issuers from the social housing sector, retail banks and insurers, while green bonds are also a feature. Opinion The fund is a strong choice for investors looking for modest income and capital growth from a portfolio centred around bonds, with some exposure to equities, using a sustainability approach that has been used in a disciplined manner over time. Fox and Shah are experienced investors and are supported by an experienced and respected team that is well-versed in the sustainable process employed here

Sustainability criteria Morningstar Sustainable Attribute: This fund is considered a sustainable investment product based on its prospectus or other regulatory filings. As a General ESG Investment, the fund uses ESG criteria as a central part of the security-selection and portfolio-construction process. These strategies endeavour to promote sustainability and minimize negative impact, without focusing on a specific theme or area of action.

