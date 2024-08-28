|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Alternatives
|Mixed asset
|Core
Why we recommend it
The team is led by Mike Fox who has been part of the sustainable team since its formation in 2003. George Crowdy and Sebastian Beguelin joined the team in 2020 before becoming co-managers in April 2021, working alongside Fox on the equity side. Shalin Shah, who has been with the fixed income (bonds) team since 2008, took over from Richard Nelson on the fixed income side in October 2020 when he stepped away from the sustainable range.
Fox looks to invest in companies that deliver a net benefit to society in terms of the products and services they provide, or which show leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management. Although the manager can invest across the market, since 2009 he has had a consistent large-cap bias. Equities typically range from 0% to 35%, and in recent years there has been a concerted move to becoming more global in nature.
For bonds, Shah looks for similar ESG characteristics and makes use of the team’s in-depth credit research, and expertise in secured bonds. The bonds part of the portfolio is mainly populated with sterling denominated, higher-rated corporate bonds.There is no allocation to government bonds. Given its sustainability remit, the strategy has had a consistent bias towards bond issuers from the social housing sector, retail banks and insurers, while green bonds are also a feature.
Opinion
The fund is a strong choice for investors looking for modest income and capital growth from a portfolio centred around bonds, with some exposure to equities, using a sustainability approach that has been used in a disciplined manner over time. Fox and Shah are experienced investors and are supported by an experienced and respected team that is well-versed in the sustainable process employed here
Sustainability criteria
Morningstar Sustainable Attribute: This fund is considered a sustainable investment product based on its prospectus or other regulatory filings. As a General ESG Investment, the fund uses ESG criteria as a central part of the security-selection and portfolio-construction process. These strategies endeavour to promote sustainability and minimize negative impact, without focusing on a specific theme or area of action.
|Information and data compiled August 2024.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Review.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE investments list.