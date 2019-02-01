ii Super 60 - Artemis US Smaller Companies

Selection rationale:

This is a relatively new fund, having been launched in 2014, but its manager since then, Cormac Weldon, is an old hand with a good long-term track record of delivering performance throughout different market cycles, so it is not surprising that the fund is the top performer in its peer group over one and three years and since launch.



The fund invests in small companies of up to £10 billion in size, typically holding a reasonably concentrate number of stocks selected from an investment universe of more than 2,000. Weldon aims to give investors exposure to the best of America’s innovative, entrepreneurial, fast-growing and under-researched small companies.



He starts by looking at the US economy to identify areas of the market that are benefiting from thematic trends, such as the policies of the Trump administration, as well as those where conditions may not be favourable. His team uses its own analysis, company meetings and external research.



Weldon believes the burden of tariffs on goods imported from China will be borne by consumers. As a result, at the end of 2018 he had little or no exposure to industrial and consumer companies that import from China as he suspects their margins will be at risk.



Once a stock has been identified as worthy of closer inspection, in-depth, bottom-up analysis and financial modelling are used to develop and test the investment case.



While the collective research efforts of the Artemis US equity team support the fund, its final composition rests with Weldon. It is his responsibility to ensure that each of the fund’s holdings deserve their place in the portfolio.