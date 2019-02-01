ii Super 60 - Fundsmith Equity

Home >

Selection rationale:
Launched in 2010 by industry stalwart Terry Smith, it is a behemoth fund, loved by investors.

Smith’s approach is to pick a small selection of high quality, resilient, global growth companies that are good value and stick with them. Only a handful of holdings have been changed since inception.

The fund is highly concentrated with significant holdings in the US market. Smith likes to buy long-established firms with big brands. He backs his conviction by investing his own money alongside investors.

Other qualities he looks for in companies are a high return on capital and advantages that are difficult to replicate. Smith believes it is virtually impossible to predict which way stock markets will move, but that the strength of the companies the fund holds will allow them to continue to grow their intrinsic value.

He is sceptical when other fund managers talk about diversification and/or the belief that they can buy poor quality companies when their fortunes and share prices are depressed and about to improve and sell them close to, or preferably just before, they turn down. He says the performance record of the vast majority of active managers would suggest that there are far more who think they can time investment markets, playing the investment and economic cycle successfully and outperforming, than can actually do so.

Fundsmith Equity is no stranger to the Money Observer awards, having being named the Best Larger Global Growth fund in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Risk warnings

