ii Super 60 - Man GLG Continental European Growth

Selection rationale:

This fund has been managed by Rory Powe since 2014. Powe has a near 30-year history of running European equity funds during which he learned valuable lessons after coming unstuck in early 2000 when the technology bubble burst. His current fund is already showing the benefit of his well-defined investment process.



The companies in which Powe invests have to pass a number of stringent criteria before they are included in his portfolio, which consists of a concentrated list of holdings from an original list of more than 2,000 possibilities. However, they can be of any size and from any country or industry in continental Europe.



In order to pass Powe’s selection process companies must display several characteristics that are sustainable over the long term. First, they must enjoy a leadership position in their marketplace to ensure that they have pricing power. Second, they have to demonstrate an ability to grow and achieve rising profits and strong free cashflows. Third, they must exhibit financial strength generally. And finally their share price must also show growth potential. Powe divides the companies in his portfolio into two types. The first he describes as the fund’s bedrock. These are companies that enjoy an established leadership position that gives them excellent prospects. This section always represents at least 50% of the fund.



The second type of companies is emerging winners that are already enjoying clear competitive advantages. These can account for up to a third of the portfolio. He expects more growth from these stocks, but they also involve greater risk.