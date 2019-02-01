Home >

ii Super 60 - Merian North American Equity

Selection rationale:
This fund was renamed in 2018 to reflect the rebranding of Old Mutual Global Investors, but Merian North American Equity’s well-defined investment process has remained the same: the managers ‘follow the money’ – ascertaining what type of stocks other investors are buying and then buying the best ones in those categories.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, such a strategy was expensive and difficult to achieve amid a rockier road for the US market in 2018. That is likely to persist while volatility remains elevated, but we continue to recommend this fund for its momentum driven strategy.

A three-man management team consisting of Ian Heslop, Amadeo Alentorn and Mike Servent have been at the helm of the fund since 2004. The team’s approach is to assess companies against criteria including stock price valuation, balance sheet quality, growth characteristics, efficient use of capital, analyst sentiment and supportive market trends. These characteristics are analysed to produce a single return forecast for each stock.

They then build a diversified portfolio of mainly larger company shares that is expected to outperform in the current economic environment. How the characteristics of stocks are weighted depends on historical factors and prevailing conditions. Weightings are therefore dynamic, tilting the portfolio towards the characteristics that are likely to be most effective at the time.

An advantage of this approach is that because the managers do not follow a rigid investment style, they do not exclude any stocks as style-oriented investment managers do and can invest in any type of stock provided it is deemed appropriate by their system.

The fund won Money Observer’s Best North America Fund award in 2013 and 2014 and was highly commended in 2016.

