ii Super 60 - M&G Emerging Markets Bond

ii Super 60 investments:
M&G Emerging Markets Bond

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Fixed Income Global bonds Adventurous

Selection rationale:
Claudia Calich, manager of the M&G Emerging Markets Bond fund since 2013, believes that choosing the right mix between government and corporate issues in local and ‘hard’ currency (that is, foreign currency such as US dollars), together with careful country and security selection, are key factors in seeking to maximise returns.

With this fund, Calich and her deputy Charles De Quinsonas can take a flexible approach and allocate the portfolio in an unrestricted way between the four main emerging market bond sub-asset classes – government debt denominated in both local and hard currency, and corporate bonds issued in both local and hard currency.

The fund’s investment process blends high conviction views on macroeconomic factors with in-depth analysis of the bond issuer’s creditworthiness. Calich’s macroeconomic assessment begins with the global economic and market outlook, as well as the overall risk profile of the different economies.

She and her team then evaluate emerging market government and corporate bond issues to find the most attractive investment opportunities. Liquidity, solvency, balance of payments and political factors are among key considerations for the former; while their company analysis includes ownership structure, business risk and financial risk.

Calich says the freedom to invest in emerging market corporate as well as government bonds provides far more opportunities for the fund, when compared with funds restricted to the much smaller number of emerging market government issuers.

She points out that there has been rapid growth in emerging market corporate bonds issued over the past decade, which now offer widely diversified investment choices across geographies and industry sectors.

