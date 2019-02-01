Home >

ii Super 60 - Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond

Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Fixed Income Sterling bonds Adventurous

Selection rationale:
This fund certainly lives up to its name, with a very high yield. Income is paid quarterly.

Managed by Eric Holt, who has three decades of experience in bond markets, the fund is highly diverse. He offers a different perspective on bond market investing because he focuses on more esoteric, undervalued and overlooked areas. These include bonds without a credit rating.

Holt aims to provide investors with a high yield without taking the degree of risk normally associated with high yield funds. For this reason, he favours bonds that are secured against specific assets, such as property or cash flows.

Holt looks to exploit bond market inefficiencies. He believes that by considering a wider investment universe than many of his peers, he can uncover value in many areas that are often overlooked, including unrated and asset-backed bonds and loans.

He does not rely on bonds’ credit ratings; the main question for him is whether there is sufficient reward for the risk being taken. In practice this means that the portfolio will hold untypical bonds, including unrated bonds, smaller issue size bonds, sub-investment grade bonds and non-sterling bonds, where he believes valuations are attractive. He says this approach also allows him to focus on investing for the longer term.

The fund won Money Observer’s Best Larger Sterling Bond Fund award in 2014 and was highly commended in 2016 and 2018.

