Home >

ii Super 60 - TB Amati UK Smaller Companies

ii Super 60 investments
Overview
View Asset Groups
View Investment Categories
Methodology
Frequently asked questions
Insight and ideas

ii Super 60 investments:
TB Amati UK Smaller Companies

view factsheet

 

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities UK smaller companies Smaller company

Selection rationale:
This fund has grown significantly over the past few years – unsurprising given that it is in the top quartile of funds over all significant time periods.

The fund has been managed by Dr Paul Jourdan since 2000, David Stevenson since 2012 and Anna Wilson since 2018. (Douglas Lawson co-managed the fund from 2009 - 2018). The trio looks for poorly researched companies that may offer good opportunities at attractive share prices.

Amati Global Investors, the smaller companies specialist behind the fund, says that having three managers makes their decision-making agile enough to respond to opportunities, but also considered enough to allow each recommendation put forward by a manager to be subject to stringent peer review.

The team seek out management teams with a track record of success and companies that have a high level of intellectual property and the ability to commercialise it. Conversely, they avoid businesses with no clear competitive advantage and those where there are already larger rivals dominating the market in which they are operating.

Their aim is to provide a ‘fund for all seasons’. In order to do so they favour companies they can back over the long term. While they can only invest in listed businesses, the managers keep an eye on promising private companies that could float in the future.

The fund scooped a Money Observer award in the UK Smaller/Mid Cap Equity category in 2016 and 2017.

view factsheet

back to ii super 60

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.