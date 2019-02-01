Home >

ii Super 60 - Utilico Emerging Markets IT

ii Super 60 investments
Overview
View Asset Groups
View Investment Categories
Methodology
Frequently asked questions
Insight and ideas

ii Super 60 investments:
Utilico Emerging Markets IT

view factsheet

 

Asset Group Asset Sub-Group Investment Category
Equities Emerging Markets Income

Selection rationale:
Utilico Emerging Markets trust marginally underperformed peers during 2018 but has good performance since its inception in 2007.

The ii Super 60 team like it as a lower-risk way to gain exposure to infrastructure and its progressive dividend. Although its main aim is to produce a good total return, one of its attractions is that it pays a quarterly income and has an attractive yield. It invests predominantly in listed companies involved in infrastructure, utility and related sectors operating in emerging markets. This gives it considerable defensive qualities.

Charles Jillings leads the management team. His investment universe is companies and sectors displaying the characteristics of essential services or monopolies, such as utilities, transportation infrastructure, communications or companies with a unique product or market position. In selecting stocks, he aims to identify companies where underlying value and growth prospects are not reflected in the share price.

The trust focuses on both underdeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, emerging Europe and Africa but has the flexibility to invest in markets worldwide providing the managers believe that the country has attributes such as political stability, economic development, an acceptable legal framework and an encouraging attitude to foreign investment.

At the end of 2018, its largest sector allocations were electricity and gas. Its largest geographical allocations were to Brazil and China.

The trust won Money Observer’s Best Emerging Markets Trust award in 2013 and was highly commended from 2014 to 2016.

view factsheet

back to ii super 60

The information we provide in the Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. None of the opinions provided are a “personal recommendation”, therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances. Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.

Risk warnings

Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. 

Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab. 

The information we provide in the ii Super 60 investments list is an opinion provided by ii or one of its partners on whether to buy a specific investment. Please note that none of the opinions we provide are a “personal recommendation”, which means that we have not assessed your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. Therefore you should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances.

If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor. 

Any changes to the ii Super 60 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.

Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.

ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii Super 60 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.

In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii Super 60 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii Super 60 investments list.