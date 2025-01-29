Get your cash working harder

When interest rates are high, it's tempting to look elsewhere for better returns on your cash. But with ii's cash-like investments and cash savings options, you have everything you need under one roof.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. Please note images displayed are for illustrative purposes only.
Unsure where to park your extra cash? Don't want to miss competitive interest rates? Looking for healthy predictable returns? You've got options.
Money market funds (MMF) are a low-risk, easy-access way to earn income inside a tax-friendly product. Boost your cash's potential for higher returns through your ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP) or Trading Account.
The Flagstone cash savings account helps to achieve your financial goals and find the best fixed interest rates. Take control of your cash with over 25 UK banks and building societies.
Earn interest on your cash whether it's in GBP, EUR or USD. Save on foreign exchange fees and get more for your money while you wait for your next trade.
As an investor, you don't have to leave your cash savings uninvested. Sam Benstead, ii's Fixed Income Expert, explains the benefits of keeping a portion of your portfolio in a money market fund.
"Professional fund managers have an array of options to generate a cash-like return on your behalf via money market funds.
For a low fee, they put your cash to work in a diversified pot of ultra-safe bonds that are about to mature, as well as in overnight deposit accounts and other short-term savings instruments offered by banks.
Yields are normally just above the Bank of England interest rate, which can be really competitive compared with putting your money in a savings account."
Money market funds may be lower risk than some other funds, but they are still an investment. Unlike cash deposits, you may not get back all the money you invest.
Hold your cash where it works best for you. Access a wide range of money market funds or pick the best interest rate for your cash savings account.
With ii, investing fits effortlessly into your life. Keep a closer eye on your finances with everything under one roof.
The decision is always yours. And if you want to invest in other assets, you can make the changes you want, when you want.
Here are the money market funds you can invest in with ii. Explore what's on offer and find the one that could help grow your cash.
|Fund name
|Investment Association sector
|Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8)
|Short-term Money Market
|L&G Cash Trust I Acc (B0CNHB6)
|Short-term Money Market
|Fidelity Cash W Acc (BD1RHT8)
|Short-term Money Market
|Vanguard Stlg S/T Mny Mkts A GBP Acc (BFYDWM5)
|Short-term Money Market
|abrdn Sterling Money Market I Acc (B1C4233)
|Standard Money Market
|Premier Miton UK Money Market B acc (BTHH0F1)
|Standard Money Market
|BlackRock Cash D Acc (B4V7NX1)
|Short-term Money Market
|WS Canlife Sterling Liquidity I Acc (BYW8XV1)
|Standard Money Market
|Invesco Money UK Acc No Trail (3302941)
|Standard Money Market
If you're looking for a different kind of investment for your cash, we have more options available.
Treasury bills (or T-bills) are a secure way of saving for short periods. It works as a loan to the government where your money is guaranteed back when the T-bill matures.
Gilts are a low-risk investment, providing you with a predictable income stream. They involve lending money to the government and waiting for a repayment while being paid interest.
Discover our bonds hub for information on other bonds we offer, alongside helpful guides and more options. For any bonds that aren't available online, you can deal on the phone by calling us on 0345 607 6001.
Sam Benstead
Sam Benstead
the interactive investor team
Thomas Watts