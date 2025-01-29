Get your cash working harder

As an investor, you don't have to leave your cash savings uninvested. Sam Benstead, ii's Fixed Income Expert, explains the benefits of keeping a portion of your portfolio in a money market fund.

"Professional fund managers have an array of options to generate a cash-like return on your behalf via money market funds.

For a low fee, they put your cash to work in a diversified pot of ultra-safe bonds that are about to mature, as well as in overnight deposit accounts and other short-term savings instruments offered by banks.

Yields are normally just above the Bank of England interest rate, which can be really competitive compared with putting your money in a savings account."