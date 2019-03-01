Ethical investing table definitions

Our ethical investments table has three categories.

The ii ACE ethical style, (Avoids, Considers, Embraces), which gives a broad approach to the ethical investment style of the fund manager. The Fund EcoMarket (FEM) category, which delivers a more granular approach to the ethical style adopted by the manager. The Morningstar Sustainable Fund Type, which identifies sustainable investments that, by prospectus, either state that they use ESG criteria as a key part of their security-selection process or indicate that they pursue a sustainability-related theme or seek measurable positive impact alongside financial return.

Ethical values are very personal and so is ethical investment. An ethical investment policy that is ideally suited for one person will be inappropriate for another. The information we provide should go some way to help you find funds that suit your personal aims and opinions, however choosing a fund based on its style or approach is no guarantee it will match your personal investment criteria.

For example, investors who are looking to screen out the 'sin stocks' from their portfolios may be happy to look at the Avoids ii ACE category or the Negative Ethical category from Fund EcoMarket. However, while some funds avoid oil stocks, others may include them if the company is believed to be transitioning towards focusing on renewable energy. Another example is where environmentally friendly companies need to use certain metals such as cobalt for electric car batteries or silver for solar panels. These minerals are mined - but mining is a sector that is traditionally perceived as controversial.

These conflicts are inherent in the ethical investment world as some fund policies are more pragmatic than others. Some will balance the pros and cons of different business strategies and focus on themes that can hep support growth and encourage progress, whereas others have more binary in/out policies. Many also blend all of these elements, particularly in the 'considers' category.

Our long list includes funds that publicly state that they have ethical, social, environmental, sustainability screened, themed or responsible investment strategies as well as others we believe to be relevant to this area. We do not impose a view as to whether or not an investment should be on this list or not.

We will continue to monitor the market for new launches and for managers who have formally adopted additional ESG and/or ethical strategies and those who have will be added to our list. Our independent ethical experts at SRI Services will be monitoring this list to ensure its completeness and to help us with the classification of these funds into our ACE styles.

Definitions of the different styles and categories can be found below: