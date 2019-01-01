join the fight

Why invest with interactive investor?

At interactive investor, we’ve spent over 20 years believing that people need to invest for a better future. But, we are frustrated with financial providers controlling the way people invest. We don’t think they have people’s best interests at heart. We want to change this. To make a stand. To help people make better financial decisions themselves - with the right support, intelligence, choice and better value pricing. To have the confidence to be financially self-sufficient. To start a fight for your financial independence.

We offer you something better than the rest.