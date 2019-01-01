Home >

join the fight

Join the Fight

Fighting for financial independence for 20+ years

Join us today and start investing now

 

Why invest with interactive investor?

At interactive investor, we’ve spent over 20 years believing that people need to invest for a better future. But, we are frustrated with financial providers controlling the way people invest. We don’t think they have people’s best interests at heart. We want to change this. To make a stand. To help people make better financial decisions themselves - with the right support, intelligence, choice and better value pricing. To have the confidence to be financially self-sufficient. To start a fight for your financial independence.

We offer you something better than the rest.

Get started today and choose a Service Plan

You can always change your mind and switch plans later.

*With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade.  Each free credit is available for 90 days. 

 

Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market.
 

Costs per trade:

Fund trades £7.99
UK Trades £7.99
 

£9.99 per month

 

choose this plan

For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds, with independent select lists and analysis tools.

Costs per trade:

Funds & investment trusts £3.99
UK Share trades £7.99

£13.99 per month

choose this plan

Our premium plan designed for more frequent investors, with market-leading trade commissions.

Costs per trade:

All UK trades (inc funds) £3.99
US Share trades £4.99
 

£19.99 per month

 

choose this plan

The best choice for value 

We remain one of the best value providers with our new prices, but you don't need to take our word for it.

Research by The Lang Cat* into the long-term benefits of interactive investor's Fair Flat Fees shows you could save more than £30,000 in charges when compared to our largest competitor. That means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or create an extra legacy for your family. 

Better choice

More investment opportunities than any other provider in the market.

Better value

With our fair flat fees, you know exactly how much you'll be paying.

Better intelligence

Access our award winning financial know how to get the inside track.

Better support

Tools and support to build your confidence to make the right investment calls.

An award-winning and great value service

"Our analysis supports ii's marketing claims on price and knock out AJ Bell, Fidelity and Hargreaves on larger case sizes."

Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)

Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; •  A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.