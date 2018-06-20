Ocado shares worth 72% more

These really are heady days for Ocado Group. Having just overtaken Sainsbury (J) on its way to the FTSE 100 Index, the online grocer-turned-IT stock now finds itself being spoken about in the same breath as the world's tech titans.

In a note entitled "The Microsoft of Retail", Peel Hunt analysts said Ocado's automated fulfilment technology had the potential to become the standard platform for retail logistics across all sectors, not just groceries.

The Peel Hunt team backed up their claims with a target price of 1,700p, which compares with the record high of 1,111p reached earlier this month.

The newly-promoted blue-chip stock has now risen by more than 200% in the past year, representing quite a slap in the face for the many analysts and short-sellers who previously disputed the company’s potential.

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That all changed with a series of deals with overseas retailers in the past year, culminating in last month's partnership with Kroger to create as many as 20 automated Customer Fulfilment Centres in the United States, where Kroger is the country's second largest grocer.

Peel Hunt now thinks that Ocado Solutions has the potential to generate as much as £8.3 billion in revenues by 2028, leading to an enterprise value of £10 billion.

But to get there, the broker says that Ocado will have to forget about exclusive contracts and instead focus on becoming an open industry standard in the same way as Microsoft's Windows operating system.

