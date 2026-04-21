An expression of wishes tells your pension provider who you’d like to receive your pension when you pass away.

Usually, your pension provider (known as a trustee) will use its discretion to decide who will receive your pension. They will consider your wishes, and often follow them, but they aren’t legally bound to do so.

You should be given the opportunity to complete an expression of wishes when you first open your pension. But, if you didn’t, you can complete one at any point by getting in touch with your provider.

You might also see an expression of wishes referred to as a ‘letter of wishes’, ‘nomination of beneficiaries’, ‘nomination of wishes’, or simply a ‘nomination form’.