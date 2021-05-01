Why is it important to complete an expression of wishes form?

The legal structure of pensions means that it’s normally down to your pension provider to determine who receives any remaining funds when you die. You will hear this described as using its discretion.

However, if you have specified who you want to receive that money with a nomination form, the pension provider will, in the vast majority of cases, respect your wishes.

If you haven’t completed an expression of wishes form, your pension provider will need to conduct research to decide how to distribute your money. Although it would try to act fairly, it means your views wouldn’t be taken into account.

The fact that an expression of wishes form is not legally binding is, understandably, frustrating for pension savers. However, it’s this legal structure that enables pensions to fall outside your estate when you die and be free of inheritance tax (IHT).

If you were to ‘direct’ your pension provider to pay death benefits to specific beneficiaries, rather than just expressing your wishes, the value of the death benefits will normally be counted as part of your estate for IHT purposes on your death.