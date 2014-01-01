What is flexi-access drawdown (FAD)
Flexi-access drawdown explained
Find out how flexi-access drawdown (FAD) works, the tax rules and how to decide if it's the right option for you.
What is flexi-access drawdown?
Flexi-access drawdown allows you to take whatever income you need out of your pension pot while keeping the rest invested. From age 55, you can take 25% of your pension as a tax-free lump sum while the remaining 75% will be subject to income tax upon withdrawal.
How does someone access flexi-access drawdown?
Flexi-access drawdown may be available to you when you reach retirement age, depending on your pension scheme.
Any new drawdown arrangement since April 2015 will be flexi-access, unless you had a capped drawdown arrangement in place prior to this date and have not yet switched to flexi-access drawdown.
Transferring to this type of drawdown is simple, although not all money purchase schemes have to offer flexi-access. Some providers require the pension fund to be a certain size.
Flexi-access drawdown is one of the drawdown options available with the ii SIPP.
Advantages of flexi-access drawdown
- By keeping your pot invested and withdrawing only what you need, you will allow your pension to keep growing - unlike an annuity which provides a fixed income.
- The flexibility of taking only what you need means you control your income according to your plans and wishes.
- If you die before you have used up your pension, you can nominate one or more beneficiaries who will inherit your remaining funds.
Downsides of flexi-access drawdown
- By withdrawing whatever income you choose, you run the risk of running out of money earlier than if the money were in a stable fund such as an annuity.
- Since your pension remains invested, it also remains exposed to market risks. The fund value can rise and fall, with no guarantee of future performance.
- Once you start taking taxable income you will be subject to the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA). This means you can only contribute £4,000 per year to your fund. If you only take your tax-free lump sum, you will retain the standard annual allowance for pension contributions (currently 100% of your UK relevant earnings subject to a maximum of £40,000 per year).
What options are available on death in flexi-access drawdown?
Following the pension holder’s death, their beneficiaries have three options. They can take the pension out as a single lump sum, use it to buy an annuity which will give them a fixed income, or open a flexi-access drawdown and take money as and when they need it.
You can nominate one or more beneficiaries to receive all or a share of your flexi-access drawdown.
If you die before age 75, any lump sum or income payment from flexi access drawdown pension passed on to your beneficiaries will be tax free. If you die aged 75 or over, any lump sum or income payment from flexi access drawdown pension will be taxed at the recipient’s marginal rate.
If you have no dependants, you can nominate a charity to receive your pension as a tax-free lump sum.
Flexi-access drawdown FAQs
Is flexi-access drawdown a good idea?
Flexi-access works for those who want flexibility and choice in their pension. If you want your pension to stay invested and like the idea of managing and optimising investments after retirement, then flexi-access drawdown gives you that freedom. If you change your mind later, you can always buy an annuity. See our drawdown versus annuity page for more information.
Can funds in capped drawdown convert to flexi-access drawdown?
Yes, you can automatically convert a capped drawdown to flexi-access by exceeding what is known as the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) income limit. GAD sets income limits through a formula that takes into account your age and yields on FTSE 15-year gilts. Since yields can fluctuate, the income limit is reviewed every three years until you turn 75, after which reviews become annual.
Alternatively, you can request the arrangement transfer from your pension provider.
What is the difference between flexi-access and capped drawdown?
Capped drawdown was available to those taking benefits before pension reforms in April 2015. Those still in capped drawdown have an income limit set based on their fund value and Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) factors at the point of review. The limit is designed to prevent pension holders from running out of money too soon. You can read more about capped drawdown here.
Will the conversion of a capped drawdown arrangement into flexi-access drawdown trigger the MPAA?
Yes. As soon as a capped drawdown scheme converts to flexi access drawdown, this will trigger the Money Personal Annual Allowance (MPAA), meaning the maximum they can pay into a pension in any year is £4,000.
For those who have not yet accessed their pension fund, MPAA will only be triggered when the first income payment is taken.
You can decide to convert a capped drawdown to flexi-access if your income requirements change, or if you no longer have any intention of making further pension contributions.
In addition, if an individual takes an income greater than the maximum annual income calculated under capped drawdown, their benefits automatically convert to flexi access drawdown from capped drawdown.
