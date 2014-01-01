How does someone access flexi-access drawdown?

Flexi-access drawdown may be available to you when you reach retirement age, depending on your pension scheme.

Any new drawdown arrangement since April 2015 will be flexi-access, unless you had a capped drawdown arrangement in place prior to this date and have not yet switched to flexi-access drawdown.

Transferring to this type of drawdown is simple, although not all money purchase schemes have to offer flexi-access. Some providers require the pension fund to be a certain size.

Flexi-access drawdown is one of the drawdown options available with the ii SIPP.