What options are available on death in flexi-access drawdown?

Following the pension holder’s death, their beneficiaries have three options. They can take the pension out as a single lump sum, use it to buy an annuity which will give them a fixed income, or open a flexi-access drawdown and take money as and when they need it.

You can nominate one or more beneficiaries to receive all or a share of your flexi-access drawdown.

If you die under the age of 75, there will be no income tax payable on income withdrawals. If it is taken as a lump sum, it will be tax-free subject to your remaining Lump Sum and Death Benefit Allowance (LSDBA). Any lump sum death benefits paid from funds that were crystallised before 6 April 2024 will not be tested against the LSDBA, since they will already have been tested against the old Lifetime Allowance (LTA). The balance over your remaining allowance will be taxed at your beneficiary's marginal rate of income tax. Read more about Lump Sum Allowances.







If you die aged 75 or over any lump sum or income payment from flexi access drawdown pension will be taxed at the recipient's marginal rate.

If you have no dependants, you can nominate a charity to receive your pension as a tax-free lump sum.