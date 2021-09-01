How might the new allowances affect me?

If you take a lump sum that’s more than your available allowances, the excess amount will be subject to tax.

For lump sums paid in your lifetime, we’ll calculate and deduct any income tax due on amounts over your available allowances before we pay the lump sum to you. If we don’t already hold a tax-code or P45 for you for the current tax-year, we will apply emergency tax on a month one basis to the taxable amount. This may result in an overpayment of income tax. If so, you will be able to reclaim the overpayment from HMRC.

For lump sum death benefits paid to an individual, we will pay the lump sum without deducting any income tax. It will be for the personal representative or executor dealing with your estate to notify HMRC about any amount exceeding your available allowances. HMRC will then arrange for the payment of income tax from the beneficiary who received the lump sum. If the lump sum isn’t paid to an individual or to a charity, the special lump sum death benefit tax charge of 45% may still apply. Where this is the case, we’ll deduct the tax charge before paying the lump sum.