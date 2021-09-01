What are pension lump sum allowances and how do they work?
From 6 April 2024, the old Pension Lifetime Allowance (LTA) that applied when you take benefits from your pension was removed. Instead, new allowances now apply when you take a tax-free lump sum or transfer to an overseas pension scheme.
The new allowances
The table below gives a high-level summary of the new allowances, how much they are, and when they are applied.
Allowance
Summary
Lump Sum Allowance (LSA)
The LSA limits the tax-free lump sums you can take from pensions. Any amount you take over your allowance will be taxed at your marginal rate of income tax.
The standard LSA is £268,275. Your allowance may be different if you have already taken pension benefits or hold lifetime allowance protection.
Lump Sum and Death Benefit Allowance (LSDBA)
The LSDBA limits tax-free lump sums you can take from pensions, as well as tax-free lump sums that can be paid to beneficiaries after your death. It doesn’t apply to any benefits you moved into drawdown before 6 April 2024. Any amount over your allowance will be taxed at the recipient’s marginal rate of income tax.
The standard LSDBA is £1,073,100. Your allowance may be different if you have already taken pension benefits or hold lifetime allowance protection.
Overseas Transfer Allowance (OTA)
The OTA limits the amount you can transfer to a qualifying recognised overseas pension scheme (QROPS) without tax charges applying. Any amount you transfer to a QROPS that exceeds your OTA will be subject to the Overseas Transfer Charge – a flat rate tax charge of 25%.
The standard OTA will be the same as your LSDBA.
How might the new allowances affect me?
Whether the new allowances affect you will depend on your personal circumstances. For example, the total value of your pension savings, whether you've already taken benefits from a pension, and whether you have any form of lifetime allowance protection.
If you are unsure whether, or how, you're affected by these allowances, we strongly recommend taking advice from an FCA regulated financial adviser.
What was the lifetime allowance?
The pensions lifetime allowance defined the maximum amount of money that you could have across all your private pensions and still enjoy full tax benefits. The lifetime allowance was abolished on 6th April 2024 and replaced by the allowances above.
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from MoneyHelper.
