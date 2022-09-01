Do you know how much your pension provider is charging you?

Why pension charges matter

Did you know that pension providers take money straight out of your pension to pay their charges?

These charges can vary a lot depending upon your provider and the size of your pension, charges often increase as the value of your pension grows.

Some older pensions can have higher and more complex charges than the pension products available today.

It’s very important to check how much you pay in charges for your current and older pensions, over time charges can have a large impact on your pension pot and could even mean a re-think of when you retire and how you live in retirement.