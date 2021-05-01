How to check your pension charges

Find any annual statements or original documentation for your old pension or pensions

You might have received these in paper form in the post, or via an emailed link to an online account.

If you have changed address, you might not have up to date pension statements.

If you can’t find your statements or can’t remember which companies your old pensions are with, then consider using the free pension tracing service. You will need your National Insurance number for this.

If you can remember the name of your provider, check their websites for details on how to access your pension.

You can also contact your former employer for details.

Once you’ve found the documents, you need to look for the next bit of key information…