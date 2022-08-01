Standard Life & ii SIPP Pension Charges Compared

Comparing the Standard Life SIPP

Standard Life is the second most popular traditional pension provider that people choose to transfer their pensions from after opening an ii SIPP.

Both ii and Standard Life offer a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), each having similar features but very different approaches to charging.

Important factors in comparing the different approaches to charging are the value of the pension and the amount of fund trading and/or switching.

Read more about our analysis.