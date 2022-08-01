Standard Life & ii SIPP Pension Charges Compared

Comparing the Standard Life SIPP
Standard Life is the second most popular traditional pension provider that people choose to transfer their pensions from after opening an ii SIPP.
Both ii and Standard Life offer a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), each having similar features but very different approaches to charging.
Important factors in comparing the different approaches to charging are the value of the pension and the amount of fund trading and/or switching.
Why are Standard Life charges so different to ii's?
Standard Life's percentage charge
The large difference in charges can be explained because Standard Life charge a percentage of the value of a pension. This means for small pensions the cost can be very low but as the value increases so does the amount of money that is taken.
Standard Life SIPP charging tiers:
Fund under £100,000 = 0.6%
from £100,000 to £249,999 = 0.55%
from £250,000 to £499,999 = 0.45%
Fund £500,000 or more = 0.4%
ii Flat Fee Charge & Online Trade Fee
We charge the same flat fee no matter what the value of a pension which can mean much lower charges, particularly as a pension grows.
For an ii SIPP customer this means a flat fee of £12.99 per month on our Pension Builder plan, or £19.99 on our Investor plan (which also includes our Stocks & Shares ISA and/or Trading Account).
Remember although regular investing is free, unlike Standard Life, ii do charge for buying and selling funds - this online trade charge is currently £5.99. See our full rate card.
ii vs Standard Life - Monthly charge comparison
|Pension pot value
|ii SIPP
|Standard Life SIPP
|£50,000
|£12.99
|£25
|£100,000
|£12.99
|£50
|£250,000
|£12.99
|£118.75
|£500,000
|£12.99
|£212.50
|Regular investing
|Free
|Free
|Online fund Buy/Sell
|£5.99 per trade
|Free
|Contributions
|Free
|Free
|Withdrawals
|Free
|Free
We were careful to compare products that are all SIPPs and products that even made available some of the same investment funds, with the same fund investment charge. It was also important we highlighted to buy or sell a fund with Standard Life there is no charge and with ii there is a charge when the free regular investing service is not being used. Read more about our analysis.
Transfer your pension(s) and claim up to £1,000 in cashback
Transfer your pension(s) to an ii Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) before 30 November 2022 and claim up to £1,000 cashback. Terms apply.
Multiple transfers count towards your qualifying value. Upon completion of your transfer(s), we'll pay your cashback into your nominated bank account.
New ii customers who open a SIPP before 30 November will also pay no Pension Builder subscription fee for six months - a saving of £12.99 a month. Terms apply.
Why transfer your pension(s) to the ii SIPP?
Our SIPP lets you take control of your retirement. With ii, you can enjoy:
- Greater investment opportunities - an ii Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) gives you the freedom to invest in more than 40,000 UK and global stocks.
- You are in control - check on your investments any time, anywhere with our secure mobile app.
- Fair, flat fees - there is no percentage fee, so your costs stay the same as your portfolio grows.
- Flexible pension drawdown options
- No fee to transfer in, and it's free to leave.
- We're a Which? Recommended SIPP provider.
SIPP charges
New customers start on our £12.99 a month Pension Builder plan.
Special offer: open a SIPP before 30 November and your first 6 months are free. Terms apply.
- If you want to invest each month you can contribute as little as £25 a month with our regular investing service. There are no trading fees when you contribute this way.
- If you want to buy or sell shares and funds, trades usually cost £5.99.
- There are no extra charges for taking money out of your pension.
- There are some other fees for things like foreign currency exchange and Stamp Duty on shares. View full rates and charges
How to transfer your pension to our SIPP
You will need your National Insurance number and details of the pension(s) you want to transfer.
Download our ii SIPP Transfer In Guide (PDF)
We promote transfers to the ii SIPP on a regular basis. It is important that you take enough time to decide whether transferring your pensions is right for you. If you need more time and wish to qualify for an offer, please wait until the next offer period.
Things to consider before you transfer
Please check that you won’t lose any safeguarded benefits if you transfer. This could include guaranteed annuity rates or lower protected pension age than the Normal Minimum Pension Age (rising from 55 to 57 in 2028).
Please also check any transfer-out fees your current pension provider may charge.
Please note that if you plan to hold both drawdown and non-drawdown pots in your ii SIPP, you cannot allocate specific investments to each pot separately. This means that the value of each pot will change in line with the overall performance of all the investments held in your SIPP.
Before transferring, we recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor or free, impartial pension guidance from MoneyHelper or (if you are 50 or over) Pension Wise.