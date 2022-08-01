Aviva & ii SIPP Pension Charges Compared

Comparing the Aviva SIPP

Aviva is one of the largest traditional pension companies in the UK and have been offering lots of different types of pension for many years.

More people have decided to transfer their Pensions to ii from Aviva than from any other traditional pension provider.

Both ii and Aviva offer a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), each having similar features but very different approaches to charging.

Important factors in comparing the different approaches to charging are the value of the pension and the amount of fund trading/ switching.

