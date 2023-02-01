10 of the best mining shares for dividend investors

With dividend yields in excess of the market average and valuations on the cheap side, stock screen expert Ben Hobson explains the appeal of the mining sector.

Digging around for shares in the metals & mining sector presents some unusual challenges for equity investors. On one hand, mining offers attractive diversification benefits. Exposure to global trends in industries and economies can provide much-needed balance if your portfolio is weighed down by stocks sensitive to what’s going on at home. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account But it’s also a cyclical sector, and even industry analysts find it hard to accurately predict changes in supply and demand for a huge range of metals and other commodities. Here in the UK, mining is represented by a wide spectrum of companies, ranging from speculative micro-caps to a handful of global blue-chips. For some investors, the appeal lies in picking the lottery-like winners from explorers at the smaller end of the market. If you can pick the right company and the right metal at the right time, you might get lucky. But for others, the attraction lies in the benefits of diversity and scale you only get with larger, more established miners. In many cases, these companies also come with eye-catching dividends. After a mixed performance last year, what are UK-quoted mining companies offering investors in 2023? Making sense of mining Take a look at a 10-year chart of the FTSE 350 Metals & Mining Index and you start to get a sense of the cyclical nature of the sector.

