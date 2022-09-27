How a weak pound and strong US dollar impacts fund investors

Cherry Reynard asks the pros what's next for the plummeting pound and names the fund winners and losers.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget turned out to be seismic for currency markets, with the pound hitting all-time lows versus the US dollar. The fear is that spending promises combined with tax cuts will put an uncomfortable strain on the UK’s already stretched finances and may exacerbate the existing inflation problem. For investors in UK assets, it is an unnerving moment. The pound has been weakening versus the dollar for much of 2022. Until recently, this had largely reflected the extraordinary strength of the US currency, which has been soaring relative to virtually all its peers. Ed Smith, co-chief investment officer at Rathbone Investment Management, says two key factors have fuelled the dollar’s ascent this year: “It nearly always does well across the board when global equities sell off and investors seek safety, as has happened recently. And there has arguably been less evidence of economic weakness in the US than in Europe or China.” Read about: Free regular investing | Investing in Bonds | Cashback Offers In addition, the dollar has had “safe-haven” status, higher interest rates and the strength of the US economy on its side. It has appreciated significantly against sterling, but also against the euro, the yen and other major currencies. The other side of the equation has been the UK’s weakness. Georgina Taylor, multi-asset fund manager at Invesco, says: “The UK has been in the eye of the storm on all fronts. Inflation is everywhere in the world, but is at a different level in the UK, which is seeing higher energy bills, a cost-of-living crisis and Brexit-related difficulties in the labour market.” Smith points out that sterling had fallen only marginally against the euro and had actually risen against the yen. He says: “For context, sterling fell by about 19% versus the basket after the UK left the Exchange Rate Mechanism on Black Wednesday in 1992, 22% around the Brexit vote in 2016, and 30% during the Global Financial Crisis.” Sterling hits record low: the bond and stock market winners and losers

All change for sterling following mini-budget However, the mini-budget has introduced a raft of new, idiosyncratic risks for the UK's currency. Kwasi Kwateng's tax cuts and spending package risk jeopardising the UK's already precarious financial situation. Financial markets certainly thought so: sterling dropped precipitously against the dollar, hitting a record low yesterday of $1.035. There was also a notable rise in the 10-year gilt yield, which now stands at around 4.2%, as investors anticipated further rate rises from the Bank of England. Perhaps more worrying was that the rise in the gilt yield didn't support the currency. This is not how a developed market currency is supposed to behave. If a country raises its interest rates, it should be more appealing to global investors and – in turn – raise the level of the currency. In his most recent New York Times column Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said: "Right now, British markets aren't acting like those of an advanced country. They are, instead, behaving like those of a developing country, in which investors tend to see budget deficits as a sign of irresponsibility and a harbinger of future policy disaster." Against this backdrop, it is difficult to see a better outcome for sterling in the near term, though it is plausible that Chancellor Kwarteng's tactics might work over the longer term. Moreover, as always, there's a price for everything. However, with a giant fiscal experiment under way, it may be considerably lower than many think.