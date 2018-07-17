10 most-bought US stocks in June 2018

America's Nasdaq index has been making record highs for fun over the past few years, and blips have been quickly overcome. Lee Wild reveals the hottest US stocks in June.

US earnings season is well underway and buying activity on the interactive investor trading platform suggests position-taking in the hot tech stocks ahead of quarterly results.

Amazon.com regained top spot in last month's most popular, ahead of second-quarter results on 26 July. And investors have been right to chase shares in the online retailer higher.

A rise of 4%-plus in June has been extended into July, with the stock now up almost 90% since last October. It's easily outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index – by 7% over the past three months, and more than 50% since this time last year.

Movie and TV streaming business Netflix has had a phenomenal time, even better than Amazon, and buyers late to the party will still have made handsome profits. Up from fourth place in our most-bought rankings in May to second place last month, Netflix shares jumped more than 10% in June and have still doubled since October, even after last night's sell-off in reaction to disappointing results.

These stats put former investor favourite Apple in the shade. The stock is up over a fifth in the past eight months, but down a couple of dollars in June. There were certainly fewer buyers in our list last month, hence its slip to third place in the popularity stakes.

As a volatility play, electric car giant Tesla fits the bill. It's tripled in value over the past five years, but direction these past 12 months has been less consistent. They're little changed versus this time last year but have been down as much as 20% and up by the same amount.

Their popularity among investors waned last month, too, slipping from third to seventh in our most-bought list.

Tesla's Model 3 has just been made available to all car buyers in North America, and it's this vehicle that will determine the company's financial success, at least in the near-term. There's a long reservation list, but founder Elon Musk is rarely far from controversy and Tesla faces stiff competition from rival carmakers.