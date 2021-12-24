AIM share tips review 2021: twice as good as the FTSE 100

Stock picking requires skill and understanding, both of which our award-winning AIM writer has in spades. Here’s how he outperformed all the major UK indices in 2021.

The 2021 recommendations performed well as an overall portfolio of five shares, even though two of them declined. It was a particularly good performance considering the underperformance of AIM during the year. All five of the companies still have good prospects.

Begbies Traynor

+56.8%

Business recovery and property services provider Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) has performed well, even though the expected increase in insolvencies did not happen during the year because of government support for businesses. There are signs that insolvency numbers are starting to increase, which will help organic growth. This year’s results will be second half-weighted.

At the moment, the final government support measures will come to an end in March and insolvencies are already heading towards 2019 levels. The company has doubled its share of the administration market to 12%, mainly due to acquisitions. Administration numbers are expected to increase from subdued levels. The share of the total insolvency market has risen to 14%.

The property services division has grown despite the lack of insolvency related business. Organic growth has been supplemented by significant acquisition activity for both divisions.

In the six months to October 2021, revenues were 39% ahead at £52.3 million, with acquisitions contributing growth of 36%. Underlying pre-tax profit jumped 60% to £8 million, thanks to an improvement in operating margin from 14.4% to 16% as overheads were spread over a larger base. Net cash was £1.2 million at the end of April 2021, even though there were acquisition payments and an increase in working capital requirements. There are deferred consideration payments of £3.8 million due in the second half.

Begbies Traynor has paid 3p a share in dividends since I made my recommendation, with an interim of 1.1p a share announced with the recent results. The shares go ex-dividend on 7 April.

A full-year pre-tax profit of £17.5 million is forecast, up from £11.5 million the previous year. The shares are trading on just over 15 times prospective 2021-22 earnings. The outlook is positive. Buy.

Anexo

-2%

Anexo (LSE:ANX) has been frustrating. The credit hire and legal services firm has stayed around the recommendation price of 130p for most of the year, except for when there was a potential bid in June. The bidder could not agree an offer with the independent directors and the share price fell back from above 148p to previous levels.

Despite the lack of share price movement, the business has made good progress. Demand for the core credit hire business has grown. Interim revenues were nearly one-third ahead at £48.3 million and underlying pre-tax profit improved from £6.3 million to £8.9 million. Net debt was £44.4 million, and facilities have been increased to cover growth. More recently, Anexo won a new contract with MCE Insurance to provide claims services for non-fault motorcycle accidents, which is higher margin business

Anexo has launched a specialist housing disrepair legal team. It already has 1,600 cases and housing disrepair could become a more significant generator of business. These cases tend to be settled faster than the vehicle litigation. It is estimated that 1.5 million rental homes do not meet the decent homes standard.

The 2021 pre-tax profit is expected to be £20 million, rising to £22.1 million. The share price is trading on a single figure 2021 multiple. The Volkswagen emissions litigation still provides further upside but there has been little progress reported.

Dividends of 1.5p a share have been paid this year, but that does not make up for the share price decline. The share price should eventually catch up with the business performance.