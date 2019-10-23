The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is a small part of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). It exists to help smaller companies access capital from the market.

Investments in the AIM carry a little more risk due to the size of companies on offer, and the fact regulations and listing requirements are more relaxed than on the LSE.

An AIM ISA portfolio simply means using the money you hold in a tax-efficient Individual Savings Account to invest in those smaller companies.