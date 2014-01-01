How much can I invest in my AIM ISA portfolio?

The annual allowance for investing in an ISA is £20,000 in the 2020-21 tax year. This is the total that can be invested across any combination of ISAs that you pay into during the tax year.

How do I claim tax relief?

There is no specific tax relief for investments in an ISA, as the ISA wrapper shelters any assets it holds from the taxman. Your investments will be exempt from tax on capital gains, income and dividends, and any AIM shares within your ISA will be exempt from stamp duty and inheritance tax (if they qualify for Business Property Relief and you have held them for two years or more on your death). These exemptions will be applied automatically.

What happens to my AIM ISA if I die?

On death, your ISA becomes part of your estate. Any qualifying AIM shares will be exempt from inheritance tax, as long as you have held them for two years or more on your death.

How do I invest in an AIM ISA with ii?

You can set up an ISA quickly and easily. All you need is your National Insurance number and debit card details to get started. Once you have set up your ISA, you can begin investing in our full range of stocks, including AIM shares. To help you, our Super 60 list provides quality options for any portfolio, including a range of selected AIM shares to help you diversify your holdings.

What are the AIM ISA investment charges?

You can start investing with ii for just £9.99 per month. This monthly fee covers you for multiple accounts, including Stocks and Shares ISA, Junior ISA and Trading Account (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).