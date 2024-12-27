AIM share tips review 2024: my stocks beat the AIM market

Just like AIM itself, the performance of my five AIM recommendations for 2024 tailed off in the second half. However, that was mainly down to disappointing trading from Oxford Metrics (LSE:OMG), where the share price slumped in the final six months of the year. Locking in the gain for Trident Royalties, where a bid was announced and completed earlier in the year, helped the overall performance to remain positive.

The average rise of 1.8% is better than the FTSE AIM All Share index’s decline of 6.7%, and also better than the performance of the AIM 50, which is currently down 4.2%.

The yield on the five shares during 2024 is more than 3%, compared with 2.1% for the AIM All Share and 2.6% for the AIM 50.

Here is a round-up of the companies.

Trident Royalties

36p

+36.1% (Based on bid price)

Mining royalties investor Trident Royalties (TRR) had already recommended the 49p/share cash offer from Deterra Royalties during the summer. That valued Trident Royalties at £144 million. An impressive portfolio of mining royalties had been built up and the benefits were set to come through over the next few years as it matures, but early investors wanted to cash in. The bid was at a level that the share price would have taken a while to reach if the company remained independent and it was an important gain for the portfolio.

Restore

245p

+16.7%

Business support services provider Restore (LSE:RST) has made good progress with its turnaround. The focus has been on higher margin work and profit is recovering faster than revenues, which will be flat in 2024.

The core records management division has inflation-linked pricing, and this provides a strong base for the group. There will also be benefits from consolidating storage sites, which provides £1 million of annualised savings. There are signs of improvement in the IT hardware investment cycle, where Microsoft is dropping Windows 10 support, and in the Datashred business. Scanning and office relocation operations remain weak.

Full-year pre-tax profit is set to improve from £30.3 million to more than £33 million. That could rise to around £38 million in 2025 on a modest improvement in revenues. That is despite a part-year effect of the £3 million annualised National Insurance and living wage cost rises. Net debt remains relatively high at £94 million, but cash generation could reduce that by more than £30 million over the next two years.

The forecast dividend is 5.6p/share, which is 1.3 times covered by forecast earnings. The shares are trading on a prospective 2025 multiple of 12 and the yield is 2.3%. There is more recovery to come and as debt reduces there could be potential for add-on acquisitions. The records management business underpins the current valuation.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings

102p

+14.6%

Bricks manufacturer Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE:MBH) was attractive because of its strong cash generation and potential to benefit from an upturn in housebuilding sector. The latter has not happened yet, but Michelmersh Brick is still in a good position. The spread of different customers in terms of construction sectors has helped and order intake is running ahead of capacity.

Profit did not hold up as well as expected this year. Revenues are set to decline from £77.3 million to £72.5 million and that is forecast to knock pre-tax profit from £13.8 million to £9.7 million. Net cash is expected to be £5 million at the end of 2024.

Yet, the share price has still improved over the year. Michelmersh Brick has gained market share. It has inventory levels of around three months, enabling shutdowns at the Carlton and Floren plants for capital investment that will improve productivity. This will help to offset the National Insurance charge increase next year – which could be an annualised cost of £500,000.

Canaccord Genuity forecasts that pre-tax profit will bounce back to £13 million in 2025. Net cash could recover to £9 million after the capital spending. The dividend should continue to rise steadily and could be 5p/share by 2025 – that would be covered twice by forecast earnings. Interest rate reductions will help the business. The prospective multiple for 2025 is 10 and the forecast yield is 4.9%. There is further recovery potential.