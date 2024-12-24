How AIM’s biggest companies fared in 2024

Following the dip in the number of AIM companies in 2024 and another poor performance for the market as a whole, the number of companies on AIM with market capitalisations of more than £1 billion has halved to just six. No new companies have passed the threshold this year.

Two of the companies were acquired. Late in 2023, utilities metering and energy storage developer Smart Metering Systems was the subject of an agreed 955p/share cash offer and, despite some shareholder disapproval, the deal went ahead.

Outsourced video games services provider Keywords Studios was the worst performer in 2023, and it attracted an offer. The video games sector has been going through a poor period of trading with disappointing sales of some new titles. The board recommended a 2,450p/share bid from EQT Group, even though it was below the previously indicated level of 2,550p/share due to delayed contracts. The bid valued Keywords Studios at £2.1 billion.

The other 10 companies from last year are still on AIM, but four have dropped below the £1 billion mark.

Of the six that are still worth £1 billion or more, two have risen in price since the start of the year and four are lower.

Airline and tour operator Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) remains the largest company on AIM. Holiday bookings continue to recover. First-half operating profit improved from £617 million to £701.5 million, which was better than anticipated. Winter sales are 14% ahead, suggesting that market share could be rising.

After the interim results, analysts at Canaccord Genuity raised their full-year pre-tax profit forecast from £535.5 million to £563.9 million. That was not the first upgrade last year.

Jet2 was AIM growth business of the year. Founder and former chief executive Philip Meeson sold five million shares. The percentage of the company that can be owned by non-UK nationals has been raised to 49%. The share price recovery looks set to continue.

The other riser is telecoms and network services provider Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA), which continues to grow steadily, and it is planning a move to the Main Market - probably in the middle of 2025. Interim revenues rose 10% to £282.5 million, although European revenues were flat.

Gamma Communications is expected to improve full-year pre-tax profit from £97.9 million to £111.6 million. The shares should be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE 250 index when they move.

Uranium investor Yellow Cake Ordinary Shares (LSE:YCA) has been a strong performer since it joined AIM in July 2018 at a placing price of 200p. The share price peaked in January at 744.5p, but it has fallen back since then and it is the worst performer of the six companies with a decline of nearly one-fifth.

Even though Yellow Cake owns more physical uranium, there has been a dip in the uranium spot price, and the recent purchases were at a higher price than at the balance sheet date of September 2024. Net asset value (NAV) is 614p/share, and the shares are trading at a discount of nearly one-fifth.

Management expects further volatility in the uranium price but remains convinced that a shortage of supply as demand increases will lead to a rebound. This means that the long-term outlook for the share price is positive.

There was a sharp jump in the share price of litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd (LSE:BUR) before last Christmas and it has slipped back since then. Forecast full-year pre-tax profit of $307 million (£244 million) is sharply lower than the 2023 figure, which was unusually high. Despite the lower profit, cash generation has improved. Pre-tax profit is set to rise to $430 million in 2025.

Profit progress is never going to be smooth for a business like this. Book value is $11.08/share, and the shares are trading at a premium.

There was a 43% decline in interim revenues of cancer treatments developer HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (LSE:HCM) to $305.7 million because of a sharp fall in R&D income. Product sales were higher. A $90 million loss is forecast for 2024.

A new drug application for fruquintinib as part of a combined treatment for gastric cancer in China was withdrawn because the improvement in survival rate was not statistically significant. There have been positive results for a treatment for lung cancer.

A $10 million milestone payment is due from Takeda Pharmaceutical relating to the Fruzaqla cancer treatment, which follows a previous payment of $20 million.

GlobalData (LSE:DATA) won the 2024 AIM transaction of the year award for the sale of a 40% stake in its healthcare division to Inflexion, which highlighted the underlying value of the group. That deal was announced at the end of 2023, but the award period is 12 months to July 2024.

The strategy is to achieve annual revenue of £500 million in three years. Some cash has been used for bolt-on acquisitions, including Celent, which should be completed by the end of the year, and share buybacks. If the cash is spent wisely on acquisitions, then earnings will be enhanced.