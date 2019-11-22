AIM stocks, elections and what to expect on December 12th

The FTSE 100 outperformed in the initial three elections, when the outcomes were no surprise, but AIM outperformed in the more recent three elections. These became less predictable as the campaigns progressed.

In part, these performances partly reflect the performance in previous years. In each year when the last three elections were held, AIM significantly outperformed the FTSE 100. In 2010, for example, that reflects the slower recovery of AIM shares after the 2007-08 global financial crisis.

AIM has risen between the start of the year and the announcement of a general election each time, except in 2001 when it was continuing to head lower following the internet and technology boom that had pushed the junior market to unprecedented levels. This does not mean that AIM rose over each individual year, though.

The AIM All Share index has risen this year, although it was not much higher just before the election was called.

The day after

When it comes to the day after the election, there is rarely a major move in the performance of AIM. In contrast, the FTSE 100 has on occasion moved sharply in the immediate post-election period. That in part reflects the fact that the larger company share prices react to news faster than smaller company ones, particularly as they are more liquid.

The one election when both AIM and the FTSE 100 moved significantly on the day after the election was in 2010. This move reflects the uncertainty of the outcome. Even the 2017 post-election movement was not as significant, presumably because there was the expectation that the Conservative government would stay in power.

In 2010, the AIM All Share continued to fall until reaching a low of 648.47 on 1 July. That was a 7.5% decline from the figure on the day of the election. However, the coalition deal was announced on 13 May and, prior to the deal, there was a bounce back by AIM. It was after the deal was announced that there was a downward trend in the performance of AIM.

In contrast, there was a 2017 post-election decline of 2.5% up until 14 July. After that, the upward trend started at the beginning of the year continued. The deal with the DUP was reached on 26 June, nearly three weeks after the vote.

In fact, the AIM All Share was lower when the General Election announcement was made in April than it was in the middle of July. That may reflect the initial surge when it appeared that the Conservatives would obtain a significant majority.

Whatever the opinion polls currently say, it is the races in individual seats that are likely to matterg not necessarily the overall number of votes. That means that, although the Conservatives have a lead at the moment, it does not mean that they will achieve a majority – and there is still nearly three weeks to go.

Opinion polls are only an indication of the outcome of the voting, but they do provide indications for investors. Tactical voting and pacts between parties complicates matters.

A concern is that the potential for continued uncertainty about when/how/whether the UK will leave the EU could lead to a fall immediately post-election, as in 2010 when AIM fell by 2.4% on the day after the election. Another hung parliament could lead to a similar reaction.

A Conservative majority would probably, at least initially, be welcomed by the stock market. The EU deal would still have to get through Parliament, and then there is the trade deal to negotiate with the EU. That is not going to be an easy task and the trade deal has to be ratified by the individual EU countries.

A Labour win would be more likely to hit the larger companies, particularly those at threat of nationalisation and that could lead to a sharp fall in the FTSE 100. Other parties have ruled out joining with Labour to form a government, but they might change their minds if they are offered the chance to obtain what they want, like a Scottish independence vote for the SNP.

That suggests that even with a firm outcome there will be continued uncertainty for the stock market in general, not just AIM. However, there are always individual opportunities that are not dependent on what is happening politically or may even benefit from it.

Next week I will look at the main parties' manifestos and how they might affect AIM companies.

Andrew Hore is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

