Are these five AIM shares a bargain after coronavirus crash?

It is difficult for companies and investors to assess just what effect coronavirus is going to have over the next few weeks and months, but investors have become far more worried this week. And it is not just companies affected by the virus that are suffering big share price falls. Profit taking is widespread, even among good businesses with no discernible exposure to the virus.

Share prices have dived in the past five days and continue to fall.

Many companies that source their products from China have played down the effect of the virus, so far, because it coincided with Chinese New Year when factories are shut. Whether there will be a greater effect in the coming months is uncertain. Even if sales are not hit, there could be additional costs that hold back profitability.

Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE AIM All Share index are down over 12% in the final week of February, by 900 points and 120 points respectively. The FTSE AIM 100 index, which includes the big international businesses on the junior market, fell by as much as 12.6%.

AIM’s biggest winner of 2020

Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt (LSE:NCYT), which launched a CE-Mark approved coronavirus (COVID-19) test last week, having already produced a test for research use, is the biggest gainer on AIM this year (up over 1,000% so far) – although not this week.

It had the positive effect of investors exercising all warrants – some at prices it could not have imagined it would reach in the next five years - raising around €2.8 million from exercised warrants (net of €158,000 paid to a holder of warrants that had been cancelled when a convertible bond facility was terminated).

This cash is much needed by the business and will provide working capital if the demand for the new test does indeed soar – the latest announcement suggests potential is significant.

The company’s £74 million valuation is around six times the revenues of continuing operations and it is no surprise that the share price has fallen back from its high. Reality is likely to return to the valuation over the coming months, particularly as coronavirus is likely to provide a one-off boost, although the share price volatility will probably continue for the time being.

Virus devastates AIM

Only one quarter of AIM share prices are higher than at the start of the year, and February has been a bloodbath. Looking down the worst performers on AIM this year, they are companies that have their own problems unrelated to any macro events and trends. In the past week (to Friday afternoon), there are around 30 AIM companies where the share price has risen.

BNP Paribas senior investment strategist Daniel Morris has compared coronavirus to SARS in terms of its potential effect on stock markets. Markets started to worry about SARS in March 2003, but they had already been weak because of concerns around the Iraq war. He points out that China was not as important to the global economy in 2003, when it was 4% of global GDP compared with 17% currently.

It appears that the number of cases of coronavirus has accelerated faster than the cases of SARS, which was predominantly affecting Hong Kong. In 2003, airlines, luxury goods, hotels and restaurants were hardest hit in the sell-off.

The AIM travel and leisure sector has fallen by 17% this year and by nearly one-quarter this week. In contrast, the basic resources sector, although it has fallen this week, is still ahead of the level at the beginning of the year.

The travel and leisure sector includes restaurants and pubs. The most significantly affected companies are likely to be ones most related to travel. Fewer people travelling will hit volumes and that could have a much greater effect on profit because many of these companies have high fixed costs.

AIM’s worst performers

One of the worst performers on AIM is travel and logistics firm Dart Group (LSE:DTG), which has been a favourite in IHT portfolios, and will have had a big effect on the AIM travel and leisure sector performance.

The share price has fallen by more than one-third in the past week. It is understandable that a company that operates the Jet2 airline and is a tour operator will be hit by virus fears. The track record is strong though.

The share price fall at the time of the SARS outbreak was relatively modest and within months the share price was ahead of its previous level.