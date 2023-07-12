Barbie and Ken movie hype is just the beginning for Mattel

The world’s most famous dolls live in a perfect world, and investors who just backed their human owners with real money are sitting pretty. Investing expert Rodney Hobson gives his opinion on the plastic pair.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Sales of Mattel toys are aimed at a wide range of ages, from pre-school to early teens. The company has flexible options, manufacturing through partners as well as in-house and selling through retailers and direct to consumers. It really does look to be a recipe for success. Yet Mattel shares have meandered erratically sideways for the past two-and-a-half years after recovering well from the stock market’s pandemic slump. The peak of $28 was set just over a year ago; a recent low of $16.25 was set in March this year before a recovery to the current level just over $21. A buying opportunity for fans of high yielding recovery stocks

Have the big super-trends for the next decade changed since Covid? Results for the first quarter have not helped much, affected as they were by retailers de-stocking in the face of consumers cutting back on discretionary spending. This is an issue that has also affected rival Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS). Both Mattel and Hasbro recorded losses in the first quarter and, although the process will also have affected second-quarter sales, it should be ending round about now. Shareholders will probably have to brace themselves for another set of disappointing figures before better results start to come through, whether or not Barbie and Ken become film stars. Hobson’s choice: I drew attention to Mattel last August when the shares were around $22, suggesting they were worth buying up to $25. I still think the shares rate a buy, but currently at a slightly lower price. However, investors should bear in mind that the price/earnings ratio is pretty challenging at 28, while there is currently no dividend – which is why so much is riding on the success of this month’s screen release. Let’s hope it doesn’t end with Ken running off with Sindy. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

