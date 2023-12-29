The big personal finance events in 2023 and how they will impact you

As we say goodbye to 2023 and give a warm welcome to 2024, it makes sense to recap the big events that have impacted our finances over the past 12 months.

Some of 2022’s leading themes, most notably inflation and interest rates, continued to hog the headlines.

Elsewhere, the two set-piece fiscal events - the Spring Budget, and the Autumn Statement - brought (potentially) seismic changes to the pension landscape, while the housing market’s remarkable run came to a grinding halt and the Santa rally gave stock markets a shot in the arm.

Let’s round up what’s been going in 2023 and examine how it’s affected your money.

Inflation eases and interest rates pause

It was very much a tale of two halves for inflation. The first part of the year price rises proved more stubborn than many had expected - and indeed hoped. The UK consumer prices index (CPI) nudged back up to 10.4% in February, much to everyone’s surprise.

At the mid-way point of 2023, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year looked a touch ambitious, with CPI sitting at 7.9% in June.

Price rises remained sticky throughout the summer, but as the colder months moved in, the wheels finally began to turn.

Between September and November, CPI plummeted from 6.7% to 3.9%, thanks in part to higher energy prices dropping off the annual figures.

It was a similar story for interest rates.

After starting the year at 3.5%, interest rates rose five times throughout 2023 to reach a 15-year peak of 5.25% in August; an unprecedented run of 14 consecutive hikes. Some commentators and experts predicted further increases as inflation remained difficult to tame.

But these forecasts did not come to pass. August’s hike was the last of the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in modern history, as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept rates on hold at its final three meetings in 2023. Interest rates will close the year at 5.25%.

The decision to pause rates brought welcome relief to borrowers who were seeing mortgage repayments soar; particularly those on variable rates or with cheaper fixed-rate deals coming to an end.

On the flip side, higher interest rates enabled you to enjoy the best returns on cash savings for 15 years, with NS&I’s one-year fixed bonds, which paid 6.2% a year, a noteworthy mention.

Looking ahead, with inflation now falling to a more respectable level, rate cuts are now zooming into focus, and could even arrive early in the new year. Before we get too carried away, the Bank doesn’t expect inflation to ease to its 2% target until early 2025.

Pension landscape shake-up

At the start of the year there was little to suggest pensions would be the subject of monumental reform. The pension rumour mill is constantly spinning, but it’s been nine years since the retirement landscape was given a good shake-up.

But seismic changes finally arrived in 2023, at both the Spring Budget and the Autumn Statement.

At the former fiscal event, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt caught everyone off guard by announcing the pensions lifetime allowance (LTA) will be abolished. This means you can now save and invest for your retirement without fear of being hit with a tax charge of up to 55% - great news.

There was, however, a sting in the tail. The maximum tax-free lump sum is now capped at £268,275 – 25% of the previous £1.07 million LTA.

In a further move to benefit savers, the government also shook up the annual pension thresholds. From April 2023, the annual allowance - the amount you can save into a pension every year and get tax relief - upticked from £40,000 to £60,000.

In addition, with the tapered and money purchase annual allowances both increasing from £4,000 to £10,000, retirees and high earners now have more scope to pay into a pension and get tax relief.

Meanwhile, at the Autumn Statement, Hunt revealed the government will consult to allow savers a “pension pot for life” – a potentially groundbreaking reform to the workplace pension landscape. In practice, this would permit you to ask your employer to pay into a pension scheme of your choice, removing the need to accumulate several pensions throughout your working life.

This project, however, is still in the earliest of stages. There’s no guarantee the government will push “pot for life” through, and even if given the green light it could be some time before it becomes a reality.

National Insurance cuts

Sticking with the Autumn Statement, another eye-catching policy at November’s event was the cuts to national insurance contributions (NICs), largely benefitting lower-to-middle earners.

Both employed and self-employed workers will pay lower NICs next year, providing a much-needed boost to pay packets and profit margins.

First, the main rate of employee Class 1 National Insurance (NI) will drop from 12% to 10% from 6 January, with 27 million workers set to benefit.

Second, Class 2 NICs – a flat-rate paid by self-employed workers - are being abolished, while Class 4 NICs - paid on self-employed profits - will reduce from 9% to 8%. Both changes will take effect from April.