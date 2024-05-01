A big stock that will break the ceiling rather than the floor

Sales are flat but profits are up at consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the latest quarter. At least that is the right way round, and a big improvement on the previous quarter. Net income rose 10% to nearly $3.8 billion in the three months to 31 March, although sales edged up only 1% to $20.2 billion. Higher prices have been passed on to consumers in North America, Latin America and Europe, such is the strength of the P&G brands, so margins improved despite the difficult economic circumstances that prevailed in many markets. Slightly more favourable commodity prices helped, but the main improvement came from higher productivity. Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | Cashback Offers Three months ago, P&G lowered its guidance for the year to the end of June, saying sales would be flat or even lower. This time it raised its forecast for earnings per share by two percentage points, while indicating that sales growth would be 2-4%, despite the strong US dollar taking a similar percentage off the conversion rate. In constant currencies, sales will be up 4-5%. Sales volumes are in fact up 2-3% in most parts of the group, not great but a solid performance after a tough time last year. The future is looking much brighter as consumer spending patterns return to pre-pandemic levels and P&G continues to gain market share. P&G shares have quite rightly held up well. They are bumping up against what has been a solid ceiling just over $160, where the price/earnings (PE) ratio is challenging at 26 and the yield is reasonable if unexciting at 2.4%. However, shareholders have been enjoying a dividend increase of 7% introduced in January – an upgrade for the 68th year in a row – and the prospect of continuing higher payouts year by year is very real. The group has an excellent cash flow, prompting management to propose to return $15 billion to investors this year, including $6 billion worth of stock repurchases but most of the cash going into dividends.

