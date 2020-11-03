The biggest tech mega-trends that funds and trusts are tapping into

The technology sector has had a good crisis. While tech stocks have, on occasion, been caught up in the market volatility prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic – most notably leading September’s sell-off – the sector has escaped the worst impacts of the crisis. Indeed, there is good reason to think that Covid-19 has accelerated many of the trends from which technology companies are benefiting.

This is not to suggest tech is a one-way bet. Market analyst Gartner believes that spending on IT worldwide will actually decelerate this year, as the Covid-19 slowdown bites. At the beginning of the year, it was forecasting growth of 3.7% from the industry in 2020; now it anticipates a decline of 5.5%.

Cloud computing

Still, certain areas of the tech industry look hotter than ever. “Uncertainty can often be a reason to defer investment decisions and the uncertainty created by the pandemic may result in a push out of growth from 2020 into 2021,” says Jeremy Gleeson, fund manager of AXA Framlington Global Technology. “However, we also believe that an outcome of the current crisis will be a higher level of consumption of cloud computing services.”

The world has changed, he says. Take the work-from-home phenomenon. The tools on which businesses have relied in the move to remote working are almost entirely dependent on cloud computing. Employees need to be able to access software products and company data from wherever they happen to be; only businesses making use of software-as-a-service subscriptions and cloud hosting solutions have been able to facilitate that.

Nor, for that matter, would employees have been able to use their downtime to stream music and video on demand from the likes of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) without cloud computing – or gone online to go shopping. Services such as these rely on cloud solutions too.

“We expect Covid-19 to drive rapid adoption of cloud computing upon which modern software and internet services sit,” says Ben Rogoff, fund manager of Polar Capital Technology (LSE:PCT) investment trust and the open-ended Polar Capital Global Technology fund. He adds: “The public cloud had become the default platform for computers and storage well before Covid-19, but while public cloud growth had been pegged at between 21% to 31% over the next three years, the need to support remote work and learning, telemedicine, over-the-top video, streaming gaming and an e-commerce boom has left these forecasts looking stale.”

Nor will this demand be temporary: the world will not go back to how it was before in the wake of Covid-19. People may not work entirely from home, for example, but employers and employees alike have recognised the advantages of more flexible working. Moreover, in straitened times, many businesses will find it difficult to invest in both traditional IT solutions and updated cloud capabilities. The latter will be their preference.

Another factor in favour of the cloud, suggests Helen Xiong, fund manager of the Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LSE:USA), is worldwide growth in entrepreneurship – and it seems likely that even greater numbers of people will be starting their own ventures in the wake of Covid-19, as the spectre of mass unemployment looms large. “Cloud-based infrastructure platforms such as Stripe, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Amazon Web Services and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are helping to lower barriers to entrepreneurship,” she says. “Instead of investing vast sums of money up front in building data centres and other types of infrastructure, companies can rent access via these platforms.”

This year’s sales figures from the industry’s leaders underline the explosive nature of the cloud computing revolution. In the first quarter of the year, revenues at market leader Amazon Web Services were up 37% year-on-year; Microsoft Azure’s sales rose 61% and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud division was 52% up.

“Cloud infrastructure and software account for just 4% to 5% of total IT spending today, but are likely to take substantial share over the coming years,” adds Rogoff. “This will come at the expense of legacy technologies that are unable to support or secure remote work, while exploding the myth of the hybrid cloud - the idea that cloud and on-premise computers coexist - as the de facto state of computing today.”